Tech N9ne Not Dead: Confusing Rumors of Rapper’s Death Emerge

Tech N9ne is not dead. Confusing rumors about the rapper’s death emerged after Philadelphia battle rapper Tech 9 died at 32 years of age in March 2019. As news of Tech 9 aka Akhiym Mickens’ tragic passing spread, it was the spelling of Tech N9ne’s moniker that began to trend on Twitter. Tech N9ne aka Aaron Yates, addressed his fans in a Twitter video, offered his condolences to Tech 9 and cleared up the confusion. Yates told his fans, “Condolences to the battle rapper Tech 9. He’s been battling for years. I’ve observed many a battle of his. Condolences to the family… My family is calling my phone wondering if I’m OK — I’m OK. My condolences go out to the battle rapper, Tech 9. Philly, stand up. This Tech N9ne is going through customs back in the U.S., coming from Canada, coming from Europe.”

To help to clear up the confusion, Vibe deputy editor, William Ketchum III, said, “There’s gonna be a lot of confusion this morning. Tech 9 (@Therealtech9), a respected battle rapper, passed away. Tech N9ne, founder of Strange Music, is still with us. Hip-hop definitely lost someone dear today. Just want to be clear on who it was.”

Tech 9’s cause of death has not been made public, nor have the circumstances of the rapper’s death. Tech 9 is survived by two daughters. He was 32 years old. Speaking to XXL Magazine, Tech 9’s friend Buttah From the Block said, “Sadly it’s true. We lost a Philadelphia and battle rap legend and pioneer. Unfortunately we haven’t fully figured the cause of death. We are praying that it was natural causes. He had no signs of harm done to his body.”

Despite his status as an underground rapper, some of hip-hop’s elite have been paying tribute to Tech 9. Among the rappers paying tribute was New York rapper Lloyd Banks who said on Twitter, “Rest In Peace to the Philadelphia legend Tech 9.” While Chicago’s Lupe Fiasco tweeted, “Rip Tech 9…one of the most entertaining battle rappers. Condolences to his family and friends. May God have mercy on his soul.” Rap mogul Joe Budden added, “Not the news i wanted to wake up to…. smmfh.” Kendrick Lamar tweeted, “THEY SAY MY FACE DONT LOOK THE SAME WITH THE STOCK- Condolences to the family of the late great Tech9 of philly. Rest well.”

