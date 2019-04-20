‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Episode 2 Spoilers: Best GoT Leaks & Photos

Episode 2 of Season 8 of Game of Thrones finally releases on Sunday night, April 21, 2019. A few spoilers and leaks have already surfaced about the episode. Read on for more details.

Episode 2 Title Details

At this point in time, the title for Episode 2 has not been released. Some fans have reported seeing titles in other locations, and so the rumors for the title of Episode 2 include Winter Is Here (which was originally guessed as the title for Episode 1) or The Rightful Queen. One major rumor for the second episode titles was shared by u/jorywea78 on the Freefolk subreddit. Note that the subreddit this is on is majorly spoiler heavy, so if you want only minor spoilers then you should avoid the Freefolk subreddit. The episode titles and descriptions were seen on OCS City, which is a set of French channels.

Here’s the leak for the second episode:

Roughly translated, this episode description reads: “Jon Snow and Daenerys gather their troops before the confrontation with the army of the dead. The terrible menace puts in jeopardy everyone south of the wall.” However, this same post guessed the name of Episode 1 wrong, so you likely shouldn’t put too much faith in it.

Another rumor/leak for Episode 2 of Season 8 was also found on a French TV guide for the upcoming episodes, this time shared by u/Titlebringer on Reddit‘s Freefolk subreddit. This French listing also guessed the title to be the Rightful Queen. However, this same listing’s guess for Episode 1 was also incorrect.

At one point, Wikipedia was edited to list the episode titles as: Winter Is Here (1), The Rightful Queen (2), Winterfell (3), Exodus (4), Ice and Fire (5), and A Dream of Spring (6). However, there was no evidence given at all to verify or authenticate these titles, and Wikipedia can be edited by anyone. The titles were later taken down and the first one was shown to be wrong. A separate rumored list claimed the titles would be Truth (1), Winter is Here (2), The Battle for Dawn (3), A Man with Honor (4), Ice and Fire (5), and A Dream of Spring (6.) This also had no verification or proof and, once again, the first episode title that was guessed was wrong.

HBO likely won’t release the name of the episode until right when it starts airing.

Episode 2 Photos & Video

HBO has also released a number of photos and videos related to Episode 2. The lighting in these photos makes it look like the characters will spend most of their time in Winterfell for this next episode. Here are the photos:

Daenerys is going to have a lot of soul searching to do, now that Jaime is back but as an ally.

Jaime will have to answer for his crimes, and he’s ready to do so.

The lighting of these scenes appears that most of the episode will take place in Winterfell again.

Sam will also be a focus of the episode, as he struggles with what happened to his dad and brother.

Will Lyanna come around to see Dany as an ally? Will she and Jorah finally have that reunion?

Will Bran continue to be a creeper?

Missandei and Grey Worm will get more screen time. We barely saw them last week.

And Bran will visit the Weirwood tree.

You can watch the trailer below:

Photos and the trailer indicate that Jaime will have to answer for his crime of pushing Bran out a window and killing the Mad King. He’ll be appearing in the Great Hall to answer for what he’s done. His slaying of the Mad King was completely understandable, but what he did to Bran – not so much. However, a quote from Bran saying “the ink is dry” might mean that he’s accepted what Jaime did and will actually back up his story about what happened with the Mad King, since Bran has now been a witness to that also.

In the trailer, we also see Sansa and Dany both agreeing that the other should never have trusted Cersei. It’s apparent that Jaime is going to warn them about Cersei’s plan to betray them so they aren’t caught unaware.

The trailer also shows that Tormund will be returning to Winterfell to warn Jon about the White Walkers and the message they left at the Last Hearth.

It also looks like Dany is going to be visiting the crypts of Winterfell with Jon Snow.

This episode will also feature a lot of preparation for battle, since Episode 3 is rumored to be entirely shot as one long battle with the White Walkers and the Night King.

Death Predictions Based on the Battle of Winterfell Spoilers

These are definitely not set in stone, but after scouring the Internet for articles about the famed Battle of Winterfell coming this season, fans have created predictions on who will still be alive by the time the battle takes place. According to an article on EWand a recent trailer, the following characters are expected to be in the Battle of Winterfell, which means they will live to Episode 3 when the battle takes place. However, nothing’s set in stone and the show has been known to mislead people before.

Here are the characters that most believe will still be around come Episode 3’s big battle as mentioned in EW’s article: Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen, Tyrion Lannister, Arya Stark, Sansa Stark, Samwell Tarly, Jorah, the Hound, Grey Worm, Davos, and Brienne of Tarth.

A trailer released by HBO also indicates that Bran, Gilly, Baby Sam, Gendry, and Varys will be there, hiding in the crypts at some point during the battle. Missandei and Podrick may also be there. Some have said that the trailer’s shot of Jaime also indicates he’s in the battle, but it’s not clear if the trailer is exclusively showing Battle of Winterfell shots.

More Sources for Leaks & Spoilers

Another good source for leaks and spoilers is the subreddit called Freefolk. But beware: This discussion forum has major spoilers in it, but many of them are also not verified. So proceed at your own risk. Some competing “leaks” about the premiere coming from YouTube videos shared by Friki and Claytoy, who both claim to have watched parts of Season 8.