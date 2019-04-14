What Are the ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Episode Titles & Descriptions? [SPOILERS]

HBO is being very tight-lipped about Game of Thrones Season 8 episode titles and descriptions, even for the premiere just a few hours before Episode 1 airs. Some leaks and sources from outside the U.S. have given fans clues about descriptions and titles. It’s not known yet if these are authentic, however. We’ll update this story when we know the official title and description for Episode 1 and subsequent episodes. Warning: This post may have minor spoilers based on the episode titles.

One major rumor for the first two episode titles was shared by u/jorywea78 on the Freefolk subreddit. Note that the subreddit this is on is majorly spoiler heavy. so if you want only minor spoilers then you should avoid the Freefolk subreddit. The episode titles and descriptions were seen on OCS City, which is a set of French channels.

This leak claims the first episode will be titled Winter Is Here. The episode description, roughly translated, reads: “The fight for the throne is coming to an end as the white walkers penetrated the wall north and came inside Westeros. In the meantime, Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen arrive at Winterfell.”

Here’s the leak for the second episode:

Roughly translated, this episode description reads: “Jon Snow and Daenerys gather their troops before the confrontation with the army of the dead. The terrible menace puts in jeopardy everyone south of the wall.”

Another rumor/leak for Episode 2 of Season 8 was also found on a French TV guide for the upcoming episodes, this time shared by u/Titlebringer on Reddit‘s Freefolk subreddit. According to the French listing, S8E2 will be called The Rightful Queen. Keep in mind that this title has not been confirmed. The poster also said that Winter Is Here was the listed title for tonight.

The above listing seems a bit suspect because Episode 2 is not supposed to be longer than an hour, but the extra time might be due to credits, trailers, or “previously on” videos.

Meanwhile, u/E_v_a_n saw a different episode description listed in Argentina for Episode 1 and posted that description in the Freefolk subreddit too. This one was roughly translated to read: “The Wall has fallen. The last survivors are preparing to face the White Walkers. Meanwhile, the plans continue simultaneously to rule the Seven Kingdoms.”

So as you can see, nothing is confirmed and everything is currently a rumor.

At one point, Wikipedia was edited to list the episode titles as: Winter Is Here (1), The Rightful Queen (2), Winterfell (3), Exodus (4), Ice and Fire (5), and A Dream of Spring (6). However, there was no evidence given at all to verify or authenticate these titles, and Wikipedia can be edited by anyone. The titles were later taken down and as of the time of publication, Wikipedia listed the titles for all the episodes as TBA (to be announced.) A separate rumored list claimed the titles would be Truth (1), Winter is Here (2), The Battle for Dawn (3), A Man with Honor (4), Ice and Fire (5), and A Dream of Spring (6.) This also had no verification or proof and most viewers think it isn’t accurate.

Titles are sometimes revealed as soon as an episode starts, so you may not have an official title from HBO until right around 9 p.m. Eastern or just an hour or two before.