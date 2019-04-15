What Is the Last Hearth & the House of Umber on ‘Game of Thrones’? [RECAP]

The Last Hearth is facing a pretty terrible foe on Game of Thrones Season 8, and you can’t help but feel sorry for the woefully underprepared House of Umber, despite their recent past crimes. Here’s a plot refresher on who the House of Umber and the Last Hearth are. This post will be updated after the Game of Thrones Season 8 premiere airs.

The Last Hearth is the seat of House Umber, located south of the Gift, north of the Last River, and east of the Kingsroad, as the Game of Thrones Wiki shares. The Last Hearth is the farthest North of all the northern settlements — just south of the Wall — and thus it will be the first obstacle that the Night King and the army of White Walkers will face after breaking through the wall with the help of Ice Viserion.

Most believe that it is the Last Hearth which shows up in the new opening sequence as the first location just south of the Wall, right beyond where the Wall was broken by Viserion, and where the ice is heading first.

Here’s a look back at the history of the Last Hearth and House Umber.

House Umber and the Last Hearth are allied with Jon Snow now, after the House broke away to side with Ramsay Bolton briefly in the Battle of the Bastards. Here’s what happened.

House Umber started out loyal to the Starks for a long period of time, before that changed. In Season 1 the house supported House Stark in the War of the Five Kings. Greatjon Umber supported crowning Robb Stark as King of the North, even kneeling before him. But in Season 6, Smalljon Umber asked Ramsay Bolton to help him fight the Free Folk after Jon Snow let them into the realm, fearing they would threaten the Last Hearth. Rather than pledging fealty to House Bolton, he betrayed the Starks by handing over Rickon and Osha to Ramsay, along with Shaggydog’s head.

Sansa’s response when she learns this is that the Umbers “can hang.”

Smalljon was later killed by Tormun during the Battle of the Bastards, and no one was sad.

In Season 7, Ned Umber — Smalljon’s youngest son — is now Lord of Last Hearth. Ned’s just a child, but he’s smart enough to know that he needs to be back on the Starks’ side. Jon Snow doesn’t want to punish Umber and House Karstark for their parents’ crimes, being all too familiar with the concept himself. So when Ned and Alys reaffirm loyalty to House Stark, he accepts it and lets them keep their titles and homes.

Alys’s father had also betrayed Jon and fought with Ramsay Bolton at the Battle of the Bastards, where he too was killed. But the Karstarks’ story is more complicated. Harald Karstark’s father, Rickard, was beheaded for treason by Robb Stark after killing two Lannister cousins in vengeance when Catelyn released Jaime from prison. Jaime had killed Harald’s brother in the War of the Five Kings.

By the end of Season 7, Alys Karstark and Ned Umber’s houses were allies with Jon Snow and the Starks again.

