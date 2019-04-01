Lauren London & Ex Boyfriend Lil Wayne: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Lauren London, the girlfriend of Nipsey Hussle, has a very famous ex-boyfriend. The actress and model previously dated Lil Wayne and the two have one son together.

London is also a mother to Kross, her son with Nipsey (he also has a daughter from a previous relationship).

On Sunday, March 31, rapper Nipsey Hussle was shot multiple times outside of his shop, The Marathon Clothing, in Los Angeles. The 33-year-old was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. London has not released a statement of any kind.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. They Have 1 Son Together

London was engaged to Lil Wayne and the couple had a son together. Kameron was born in 2009.

London and Lil Wayne split in January 2009. About four months later, London’s pregnancy was confirmed. Sources told Bossip that the former couple decided to raise their son together.

“Lauren and Wayne weren’t happy about the pregnancy initially, but they ‘have accepted it and chosen to raise the baby together.’ Everyone’s all smiles now and very excited about the new baby. Lauren says that she’s ‘not worried about the pregnancy affecting her career,’ and doesn’t really care about what people think. She’s stayed very positive throughout this entire time. Lauren and Lil Wayne have decided not to live together or continue with their five-year ‘on again, off again’ relationship at this time,” a source told the outlet.

2. Many People Didn’t Know They Dated & Have Accused London of Getting Pregnant After a 1-Night Stand

At the time, many people accused the two of having a one night stand, but London has done her best to debunk those rumors. During an interview a few years ago, London was asked what misconception bothers her the most.

“That my son is the result of some kind of one-night stand or groupie encounter with his father. I struggle with deciding when to answer or ignore the constant speculation about my private life, because I feel like that doesn’t belong to anybody but me,” London told Kathleen Cross in an interview that has since been deleted.

“I met Dwayne when I was 15 years old. I’ve known him a very long time, and we were in a relationship that didn’t make it. We tried more than once to revive it, and we were engaged briefly years ago, but we eventually parted ways. People see the “Lil’ Wayne” persona and think they know who he really is. My son’s father is an intelligent, loving and lovable person who will always be a dear friend. That is all,” she added.

3. They Are Still ‘Great Friends’ & Co-Parent Their Son

During an interview with Wendy Williams, London opened up a bit about her relationship with her ex. She told Williams that the two are “great friends” and that they co-parent their son with ease.

London is very supportive of her ex, telling Williams, “He’s great! His album comes out today! He’s really good.”

4. Lil Wayne Took Kameron to a Basketball in 2016, Marking the Child’s First Public Appearance

Lil Wayne Watches The Boston Red Sox Win The 2018 World Series With His Son Cameron & Capito [Video] – https://t.co/KV5RjWXEhO pic.twitter.com/9YM2NqAnFB — Lil Wayne HQ (@LilWayneHQ) November 4, 2018

Lil Wayne and London have been very cautious about exposing their sun to the spotlight. In fact, neither the rapper nor the actress share photos of Kameron on social media.

In 2016, Lil Wayne took his son Kameron to a basketball game in Los Angeles. The two cheered on the Lakers from their courtside seats. You can see photos of the outing here. This was the first time that Kameron, who was 7 at the time, had ever been seen (and photographed) in public.

Two years later, Wayne was spotted at a World Series game with Kameron. You can see that photo in the tweet above.

5. Lil Wayne Has 4 Kids With 4 Different Women

Lil Wayne has four children with four different women. Wayne’s first daughter, Reginae Carter, was born in 1998 from Wayne’s then-partner, Antonia Wright. His son, Dwayne Michael Carter III, was born in 2008 to Sarah Vivan.

Wayne’s youngest son, Neal Carter, was born in 2009. Neal’s mom is singer Nivea.

For full Nipsey Hussle coverage, go here.