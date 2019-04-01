Emani Asghedom, Nipsey Hussle’s Daughter: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Emani Asghedom is the only daughter of Nipsey Hussle. The 33-year-old rapper, whose real name is Ermias Asghedom, was shot and killed on Sunday, March 31, outside of his store, The Marathon Clothing, in Los Angeles.

Emani, 7, recently walked the red carpet with her dad at the 2019 Grammy Awards. This marked the first “official” appearance by the youngster.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Her Dad Was Killed in a Shooting & the Suspect Is Still at Large

On Sunday, March 31, Emani’s dad was shot and killed. Just before 3:30 p.m. Pacific time, 33-year-old Nipsey Hussle was shot “multiple times” in the parking lot of his store, The Marathon Clothing. He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Two other men were injured in Sunday afternoon’s shooting, according to the LAPD. One of the men was taken to the hospital and the other refused treatment. The current condition of the hospitalized man is unknown.

A homicide investigation has been launched and police are actively looking for the suspect.

“The suspect in the shooting is described as a male black & LAPD South Bureau Homicide is conducting an investigation to locate him and anyone else involved,” reads a tweet from the department.

2. There Are Unconfirmed Reports That Emani Was With Her Dad at the Time of His Death

The LAPD has been keeping the public up-to-date on their findings in this case, but they have not released too much information about exactly what happened outside of The Marathon Clothing. For example, the names of the two other men injured in the shooting have not yet been released.

There is also some chatter about who was with Nipsey at the time of the shooting and some believe that he was with his daughter. It is unclear if there is any truth to this.

On Sunday night, a video surfaced that showed a man talking about the shooting. The man claimed that he was the one who shot Nipsey and that he did so in front of Nipsey’s daughter, Emani.

You can watch the video here.

There are other rumors that Nipsey was with his son, Kross, when he died. The following photos surfaced showing Nipsey in front of The Marathon Clothing with his little boy. Photos that surfaced following the shooting show Nipsey on the ground wearing what appears to be the same outfit. Heavy has chosen not to show those graphic images.

His last pictures😢 things like this scare tf out of me. I'm soooo sorry @NipseyHussle this shouldn't have never happened to you. 🥺💔 pic.twitter.com/rVYo7s8S8Q — ً (@NoTixNoSkates) April 1, 2019

3. Her Mom Is Tanisha Asghedom

Emani’s mom is Tanisha Asghedom. While it’s unclear if Nipsey and Tanisha were ever married, she does use his last name on social media. She has also used the name “Chyna Hussle” on Twitter.

Oddly enough, Tanisha has denied breaking up with Nipsey. In 2017, a fan asked her if she and Nipsey were getting back together, to which she responded, “We never broke up lol show me the blog,” according to BET.

A few years before that, Tanisha supposedly texted Nipsey’s girlfriend Lauren London and told her that the rapper was still in love with her.

“He told me he loves me today weekday about you lol now u can block me,” she wrote.

4. She Has a Half-Brother

Emani plays the role of big sister to her baby half-brother, Kross, who turned 2 in August. Emani and Kross were the only two children of Nipsey Hussle.

Hussle welcomed Kross two years ago with his girlfriend, model/actress Lauren London. The two had been dating for about 5 years.

London is a mom to another son named Kameron, who was born in 2009. Kameron’s dad is rapper Lil Wayne, whom London previously dated.

5. She Was Her Dad’s Date at the Grammys Earlier This Year

The 2019 Grammy Awards were very special for Nipsey Hussle, who was nominated for Best Rap Album of the year for his album Victory Lap. It’s no surprise that Nipsey needed a special date for the occasion, so he took his only daughter.

Nipsey shared the above photo from the event and it’s one of the very few photos he has ever posted of his two kids. Like many celebrities, Nipsey chose to keep his kids out of the spotlight, for the most part. He rarely posted about them on his Instagram account.

The photo is now home to dozens of comments as Instagram users leave their condolences for the late rapper on his social media.

“Feel for Emani,” one Instagram user wrote.

“This is what hurts the most! Her dad, won’t be around,” another added.

Social media has been filled up with condolences for Nipsey’s family, especially his two kids.

“Nipsey. Lauren. Their children. Their families & millions of fans left devastated. Lift them up & hold them in the light of goodness,” wrote actress Gabrielle Union.

