Nipsey Hussle’s Kids & Lauren London Featured in Funeral Program

Photos of Nipsey Hussle’s kids Emani and Kross are featured in a funeral program that was given to those attending today’s Celebration of Life, held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The program features some notes and photos from those closest to Hussle.

Before the funeral started, TMZ posted a few photos of the program. On one page, there is a collection of photos that show Hussle’s longtime girlfriend, Lauren London, along with some candid shots of Hussle’s two children.

You can watch a live stream of Nipsey Hussle’s funeral here.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Funeral Program Features a Text Message That London Sent to Hussle in January

“You’ve been my turn up and my church” 💙 a sweet text from @LaurenLondon to @NipseyHussle featured in the funeral program. pic.twitter.com/uAuv5Rqpdi — Bryann Andrea (@BryannAndrea) April 11, 2019

The front of the program features Nipsey Hussle dressed in all blue, leaning against a blue car. It features his full name, Ermias Ashgedom, his date of birth (August 15, 1985) and his date of death (March 31, 2019).

On the inside pages, there are photos from Hussle’s childhood as well as messages from those closest to him. Those people include LeBron James, Snoop Dogg, James Harden, The Game, and DJ Khaled.

The aforementioned page in the funeral program with the photos of Hussle’s kids features a lengthy text message that London sent Hussle a couple of months ago.

“I’m in bed while you’re sleeping and I wanted to tell you something,” the text starts out. “I want you to know I feel real joy in my heart when I’m around you. I feel safe around you. Protected. Like a shield over me when you’re around. I am totally myself with you (which is probably why I’m annoying because I don’t wear a cool mask anymore lol). You’ve made me into more of a woman You’ve given me an opportunity to really love a man. You’ve been with me while I’ve been sick. Through my fears. You have encouraged me and inspired me to reach higher,” London continued.

The now-heartbreaking text is circulating on social media and fans are feeling even more devastated for London.

The Order of Service Reveals That Hussle’s Kids Will Be in Attendance

There is also an order of service that lists the names of people who are going to speak at the funeral. Hussle’s family, including Lauren London, his kids, his mother, father, brother, and sister, will all be in attendance.

Additionally, several celebrities have already arrived for today’s event. They include G-Eazy, Big Sean, Big Boy, James Harden, DeMar DeRozan, Russell Westbrook, and Meek Mill, according to TMZ.

London is expected to speak at the Celebration of Life as is Hussle’s only brother, Samiel “Blacc Sam” Asghedom.

Following the Celebration of Life at the Staples Center, a hearse will carry Hussle’s casket through parts of Los Angeles, making a stop at his store, The Marathon Clothing.

