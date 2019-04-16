Not Meeting Nelson Mandela A Regret, says Bishop T.D. Jakes

While appearing on Stage 17 at Manhattan’s Radio 103.9, world renowned pastor, author and filmmaker, Bishop T.D. Jakes, shared that he had the opportunity to meet Nelson Mandela.

But he didn’t take advantage of the opportunity and he regrets it.

“You’re born looking like your parents, you die looking like your decisions.” – @BishopJakes pic.twitter.com/Tf1ySOPfnO — Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson 📍 (@ScoopB) April 15, 2019

Mandela is respected around the world over for bravery, peace advocacy, resiliency and honor.

His harrowing 27-year experience in Robben Island Prison in Capetown, South Africa after being convicted of conspiracy to overthrow the South African government — guilty itself of countless crimes against the black population in the name of apartheid — stands as one of the defining stories of Mandela’s leadership and sacrifice that the 20th Century produced.

“My father is a very modest man,” Mandela’s daughter, Zindzi, once told me.

“He’s humble and grateful that he’s part of the legacy of the people that came before him and inspired him.”

Tragically, Mandela died on December 5, 2013 at the age of 95.

“What comes to mind is truly, truly a unique human being that has sacrificed a lot for others,” model, Naomi Campbell, a friend of the Mandela family once told me.

“I always pinch myself and say ‘do I really know him?”

While on the Stage 17 stage, Bishop Jakes also discussed God’s process for growth with radio vet, Toya Beasley and how one can benefit from life’s challenging experiences.

Pastor of the Dallas, Texas megachurch, The Potter’s House, Jakes also discussed the hidden mysteries of the human maturation process.

“We are not as smart as we think we are,” he said.

“Sometimes we have to hit a dark place to become who we are supposed to be.”

Jakes identified the search for divine direction, the steps to achieving one’s destiny and how many must be crushed like grapes, via detours and setbacks, before they may reach their full potential; which he inists is all part of God’s plan.

“To open up to the possibility that you can be happy in another environment is wise,” he said.

“It may be better to be wine than to be grapes.”

The description of Jakes’ Crushing: God Turns Pressure into Power via Barnes & Noble:

God has blessed each one of us with unique gifts and talents that are designed to grow and develop for our benefit. These qualities are planted like seeds within us and God’s plan is for them to mature and produce abundant fruit in our lives, much like grapes in a vineyard.

“Sometimes if we stop playing God and let God be God, then we’ll be where we’re supposed to be,” said Jakes.

“Sometimes we have these fantasies from TV of what happiness is supposed to be.”

“You can never find your destiny without letting go of your history.” – @BishopJakes — Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson 📍 (@ScoopB) April 15, 2019

The Crushing is an account of Jakes’ personal journey from those he has crossed paths with.

“Turning pressure into power is turning what is working against you into what will work for you,” explained Jakes.

Crushing: God Turns Pressure into Power may be Jakes’ latest, but he’s also written other powerful pieces of work like: Woman, Thou Art Loosed!, Loose That Man and Let Him Go!, So You Call Yourself a Man?, Let It Go: Forgive So You Can Be Forgiven and Power for Living.

Also a Grammy Award winner, Jakes was featured on the cover of Time magazine in 2001 with a headline that read:”Is This Man the Next Billy Graham?”

Crushing: God Turns Pressure into Power will be available nationwide this Thursday.