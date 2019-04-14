Peter Dinklage Kids: How Many Children Does the ‘GoT’ Actor Have?

Peter Dinklage is a father of two kids, though very little information is known about them. The Game of Thrones actor and his wife, Erica Schmidt, live an ultra-private life and their kids are rarely seen out and about. The couple is so private, in fact, that the names of their two children have never been made public.

Dinklage does not appear to have social media, therefore his kids have not been made “Instagram official.” The photos you will see in this article are from a fan account.

Here’s what you need to know:

He Confirmed That His Daughter’s Name Is Not Zelig

There has been some wild speculation about the names of Dinklage’s kids and, at one point, the internet had thought it had it all figured out. Someone updated Wikipedia and included information that Dinklage’s daughter’s name was Zelig. However, in a 2015 interview with The Guardian, the actor debunked that rumor.

“Let me tell you right now: her name is not Zelig. But it’s hilarious that that’s a fact in Wikipedia,” he told the outlet. When asked if he’d like the correction to be made he responded, “I don’t care.” He didn’t give any further details about his daughter in that interview.

To this day, Dinklage has never revealed his daughter’s name. She was born in 2011.

He & His Wife Welcomed Their Second Child in 2017

In 2017, Dinklage and his wife welcomed their second child into the world. The couple had chosen to keep the pregnancy a secret — until they couldn’t anymore. According to Us Weekly, Schmidt was seen with a baby bump at the premiere of The New Group’s All the Fine Boys in March of that year.

“The notoriously private couple did not publicly confirm the pregnancy. They were spotted out with their newborn at a concert in September,” Us Weekly reported at the time.

Unsurprisingly, very little is known about Dinklage’s second child, which is, of course, by design.

Dinklage and his wife have been spotted out and about and the paparazzi have certainly gotten their fair share of photos of the actor and his children. However, a Dinklage-family-spotting is still quite rare. While they don’t hibernate, the Dinklages do their best to stay far away from the camera lens.