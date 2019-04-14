Peter Dinklage’s Wife: Is the ‘GoT’ Actor Married?

Peter Dinklage and his wife Erica Schmidt have been married since 2005. Schmidt, a theater director, and Dinklage, an actor best known for his role on HBO’s Game of Thrones, have two children together. The couple is notoriously private and rarely shares details about their personal lives.

Dinklage and Schmidt keep low profiles in general. In 2012, they moved to upstate New York as to avoid the hustle and bustle of the city and to be able to go out and about without many people (such as tourists) bothering them.

Here’s what you need to know:

Dinklage & Schmidt Have Never Released the Names of Their 2 Kids

Dinklage and Schmidt have two children together, although they’ve never announced a pregnancy or subsequent birth. The couple welcomed their first child, a girl, in 2011. The public has only seen the child thanks to paparazzi photos, which have caught the Dinklage family out and about with their youngest child, whether pushing her in a stroller or in a swing at a local park.

Aside from these paparazzi photos, Dinklage has admitted to having a daughter. In a 2015 interview with The Guardian, Dinklage was asked about his daughter’s name. Someone edited the actor’s Wikipedia page to reflect that the little girl’s name is “Zelig.”

“Let me tell you right now: her name is not Zelig. But it’s hilarious that that’s a fact in Wikipedia,” he told the outlet. When asked if he’d like the correction to be made he responded, “I don’t care.” That was the extent of information given by Dinklage.

A few years later, Schmidt got pregnant again, but no announcement was made. The world learned that the Dinklage’s were about to become a family of four when Schmidt walked the red carpet at the premiere of The New Group’s All the Fine Boys in March of 2017 with a baby bump. No word on the baby’s name or sex.

They Stepped out Together for the ‘GoT’ Season 8 Premiere

One of the rare times that the public will see Dinklage and Schmidt together is on the red carpet before a premiere or at an award’s show. Over the past decade or so, the couple has not been shy about holding hands and sharing smiles for the cameras. Schmidt has been by Dinklage’s side at Game of Thrones premieres and at the Emmys.

In typical fashion, the duo was together at the premiere of Game of Thrones Season 8 a couple of weeks ago. Dinklage paired black pants with a long-sleeved blue button-down shirt. He completed the look with a pair of work boots. Meanwhile, Schmidt chose a red gown for the evening. The long-sleeved dress fell to the floor where her black pointed-toe shoes peeked out.

The two walked hand-in-hand, shared some laughs, and posed for photographs on their way into Radio City Music Hall.

