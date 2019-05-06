Did Drogon Live or Die in ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Episode 4?

Fans have loved Drogon and his bond with Daenerys through the Game of Thrones series. But after Season 8 Episode 4, fans are starting to get worried about Drogon. Is he OK? Did he live or die? Read on for more details. This post will have MAJOR spoilers for Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 4.

Last week during the Battle of Winterfell, it looked like Drogon might be a goner. A ton of wights jumped on his body and he had to leave Dany, flying away and trying to shake them off. Thankfully, he survived that battle and we saw him at the end of the episode, curled around Daenerys and comforting her in her grief over Jorah.

But tonight in Episode 4, things took a dark turn. One of the dragons was killed. Which one? Was it Drogon?

Drogon lived on Game of Thrones tonight, but Rhaegal did not.

Drogon was the largest of Dany’s three dragons, since Rhaegal’s and Viserion’s growth was stunted when they were shut up in the dungeon for a while. And now Drogon is the last of her dragons.

Drogon is the only dragon that Daenerys rides. (According to Targaryen legend, a Targaryen can only bond enough with one dragon to ride it and no other. So Dany will never be able to ride a dragon except Drogon. This also likely means that Jon will never be able to ride another dragon either, now that the dragon he rode, Rhaegal, is dead.

Rhaegal was shot multiple times with scorpion weaons on Euron’s fleet. He was shot through the head in the last shot and fell beneath the waves of the ocean. We never actually saw his body, so I imagine some fans may be inventing ways to believe he’s still alive. But Rhaegal is most definitely go. As Euron told Cersei, he saw Rhaegal’s body fall beneath the waves. So as far as anyone knows, Rhaegal has died.

"one egg was a deep green, with burnished bronze flecks that came and went depending on how dany turned it." first and last time she saw him. dany really just smiled at rhaegal flying next to her and now he's dead, i — pic.twitter.com/FJ5aGQZtdI — ellie (@odairannies) May 6, 2019

Drogon, however, is still very much alive. I imagine that we will see him mourning Rhaegal in his own dragon way next week. And I personally think he may have laid some dragon eggs in a previous season. Read about why I think that here.

READ NEXT: Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 3 Brightened