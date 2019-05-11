‘Game of Thrones’ Bracket Season 8 Episode 5 & Death Pool: Who Dies & Who Sits on the Iron Throne?

The final season of Game of Thrones is certainly defying expectations and odds for who will live, who will die, and who will sit on the Iron Throne are constantly changing. Fantasy teams and death pools are getting ready for bets again. Here are some of the biggest predictions about who will die next and who will live in Episode 5. This post has major spoilers from Season 8 Episode 4 of Game of Thrones.

Jaime is the Lannister Favored to Die Next & Arya is the Stark Favored to Die Next

This week we don’t have odds for who will die first overall, just comparison odds, which are pretty fascinating. Among the Lannisters, Jaime is -200 favored to die first, followed by Cersei at +175 and Tyrion at +500. It’s fascinating that Tyrion is favored to be the longest-living of the Lannisters.

Among the Starks, Arya is -105 favored to die next, followed by Bran at +175 and Sansa at +200. I find it odd that betting odds predict Sansa to live the longest among those three.

Most believe Daenerys will not survive the entire season, at -165 vs +125 for surviving. In contrast, most believe Tyrion will survive, at -140 versus +100 for not surviving.

For the Mountain vs. The Hound, the Mountain is predicted to die first (at -600) vs the Hound at +350. Looks like most predict Cleganebowl to go for the Hound.

Oh, and some are predicting Jon will kill Dany (-220 yes vs +155 no) but even more are predicting Jon will NOT marry Dany (-900 no versus +500 yes). Strangely, a Sansa-Tyrion marriage is heavily favored over a Jon-Dany marriage. For the question of if Sansa will marry Tyrion, the votes were -500 yes versus +325 no.

Jaime Is Now Favored over Arya for Killing Cersei

Last week Jaime and Arya were tied in the betting odds for killing Cersei. This week Jaime has edged into the lead according to OddsShark. Jaime is the +125 favorite and Arya is +160, not too far behind. Personally, I think Arya might steal Jaime’s face to kill Cersei, but she could always choose Tyrion instead, who hasn’t been helping anyone with much of anything lately.

Interestingly, Cersei surviving is third at +400, followed by Cersei suicide at +600. Tyrion is then rated next for killing Cersei at +900.

Bran Is Now Favored for Sitting on the Iron Throne at the End

Sorry Jon, but Bran is now the favorite for sitting on the Iron Throne at the end, and Jon has fallen to third place. Bran is favored at +150, then Sansa at +250 (that’s a huge surprise), followed by Jon at +400. Next is Gendry at +600 and Dany at +900. (Guess a lot of people think she’s going mad.) Tyrion is tied with Dany at +900, which is a big shock. Next is Jon and Dany’s hypothetical child (+1500) and Arya (+2000.)

