‘Game of Thrones’ Final Season 8 Episode 4 Schedule: Time, TV Channel, Titles, & Dates

After the Long Night’s Battle of Winterfell last week, things may feel like they’re going to calm down a bit, but the calm before the second storm will likely be very short-lived. Season 8 Episode 4 of Game of Thrones is close to airing, so it’s time to look at updated information about HBO’s schedule and plans for the rest of the Game of Thrones season.

Episode Titles & Details

Out of everything we know about the Season 8 schedule, the episode titles are the toughest to come by. HBO doesn’t release official titles until right when the episode airs or right as it’s finishing. So until then, all we have are rumors.

Episode 1 of Season 8 was called “Winterfell,” but that title was not released until right when the episode aired. Interestingly, it was one of the leaked guesses for episode titles, but fans thought it was going to be the title of a later episode. There wasn’t much of a spoiler in that episode.

The title for Episode 2 of Season 8 was “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.” There was actually a lot of deeper meaning and layers to that episode title, which you can read about in Heavy’s story here.

The title for Episode 3 was “The Long Night.” That was one of the many titles “leaked” or guessed, but its biggest contender was The Battle of Winterfell.

The rumors for the title for Episode 4 might also be wrong, but like before, the correct title might be buried somewhere in the leaks and rumors. The main rumors right now are “Exodus” and “A Man with Honor.” At one point, Wikipedia was edited to list the upcoming Season 8 episode titles as: Winterfell (3), Exodus (4), Ice and Fire (5), and A Dream of Spring (6). However, there was no evidence given to verify or authenticate these titles, and Wikipedia can be edited by anyone. The titles were later taken down and were wrong. A separate rumored list claimed the titles would be Winter is Here (2), The Battle for Dawn (3), A Man with Honor (4), Ice and Fire (5), and A Dream of Spring (6.) This also had no verification or proof for these.

TV Guide’s description for Episode 4 reads: “The Night King finally breaches the Wall alongside a full-grown dragon under his command. New alliances and betrayals determine the fate of everyone in Westeros…” This has been TV Guide’s description for all the episodes this season so far. So don’t take too much from this, as it’s obviously a bit outdated.

Season 8 Episode 4 Release Date & Time

The fourth episode of Season 8 will release on Sunday, May 5, 2019. After that, each new episode will air every Sunday night at the same time. Unfortunately, there will only be six episodes, so Episode 4 is the more than halfway through the final season. (Note: The release date for Season 8 Episode 4 in the UK is May 6.)

Each episode of Game of Thrones will air at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central. (In the UK, it will air May 6 at 2 a.m. BST and then later at 9 p.m. BST) Episode 4 is scheduled to end at 10:20 p.m. Eastern.

Season 8 Schedule

Episodes will air every Sunday consecutively. This includes Mother’s Day on May 12.

Episode 4 will air May 5. Episode 5 will air May 12, and the final episode will air on May 19.

Season 8 Episode Lengths

Unfortunately, the first two episodes weren’t as long as fans were hoping. But starting with Episode 3, the runtimes are finally reaching feature movie length. So Episode 4 will also be an extra long episode, although a few minutes shorter than Episode 3 was last week.

Episode 1: 54 minutes

Episode 2: 58 minutes

Episode 3: 1 hour 22 minutes

Episode 4: 1 hour 18 minutes

Episode 5: 1 hour 20 minutes

Episode 6: 1 hour 20 minutes.

No episode is exactly hitting the 90-minute length that we had originally expected, but the last four episodes will get close.

Season 8 Channel

Game of Thrones will air exclusively on HBO and its affiliates. Here is a list of the stations that are airing Game of Thrones around the world, courtesy of Reddit. (More great FAQs about the show are available on Reddit here.)

Arab League OSN, MBC4 Argentina HBO Argentina Australia Showcase Austria Sky Atlantic HD, TNT Serie, RTL II Bangladesh HBO Belgium 2BE, beTV, Prime, La Deux Bosnia and Herzegovina HBO Brazil HBO Brazil Bulgaria HBO Bulgaria Canada HBO Canada, Super Écran, Showcase China CCTV-1 (censored version) Colombia HBO Croatia HBO, HRT Cyprus ANT1 Cyprus Czech Republic HBO, CT2 Denmark HBO Nordic, C More, TV3 Estonia Fox Life, ETV2 Finland HBO Nordic, C More, Yle TV2 France OCS Choc, Canal+ Germany Sky Atlantic HD, TNT Serie, RTL II Greece NovaCinema 1, NovaCinemaHD, Skai TV Hungary HBO Iceland Stöð 2 India HBO India, Star World, Star World Premier HD Ireland Sky Atlantic Israel Yes Oh Italy Sky Cinema 1, Sky Atlantic, Rai 4 Japan Star Channel Kosovo Klan Kosova Latvia Fox Life Lithuania BTV Macedonia HBO Malaysia HBO Asia Mexico HBO Moldova HBO Montenegro HBO Netherlands Ziggo Movies & Series, RTL 4 New Zealand SoHo, Prime Norway HBO Nordic, C More, NRK Pakistan HBO Pakistan Philippines HBO Philippines Poland HBO Portugal Syfy Romania HBO Russia Fox Life, Ren-TV Serbia HBO Slovakia HBO Slovenia Kanal A, HBO South Africa M-Net South Korea SCREEN Spain Canal+, Antena 3, laSexta Sweden HBO Nordic, C More, SVT1 Switzerland TNT Serie, Radio Télévision Suisse Taiwan HBO Thailand HBO Turkey CNBC-e, e2, tvyo Ukraine TET, 1+1 United Kingdom Sky Atlantic, Sky1 United States HBO

To find out what channel Game of Thrones is on for you in the U.S., click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel HBO is on in your region.

