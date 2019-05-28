How Long Is ‘Running with Beto’ Tonight?

HBO’s newest documentary, Running with Beto, airs tonight. It’s the second documentary of the week for HBO, which just ran a documentary about Game of Thrones called The Last Watch on Sunday night. Read on for details about how long the documentary about Beto O’Rourke will be.

Tonight’s Running with Beto documentary will be 1 hour and 35 minutes long. The documentary starts at 8 p.m. Eastern (7 p.m. Central) and will end at 9:35 p.m. Eastern (8:35 p.m. Central.) This might be a little shorter than you were expecting. The Game of Thrones documentary was two hours long on Sunday.

TV Guide’s synopsis reads: “Running with Beto is a documentary that follows the political career of Beto O’Rourke. Filmmaker David Modigliani follows him during the last leg of his political campaign against US politician Ted Cruz. The documentary provides an insider’s look.”

The documentary, created by David Modigliani, follows Beto O’Rourke during his Senate campaign against Ted Cruz. Here’s HBO’s description:

Modigliani embedded with the O’Rourke campaign for a year as O’Rourke staged a bold, grassroots attempt to unseat Ted Cruz and represent Texas in the U.S. Senate. The film draws on intimate access to O’Rourke, his tight-knit family and his team of political newcomers, who champion a new way of getting to know a candidate — one Texas county at a time. As a Democrat in the historically Republican stronghold of Texas, the El Paso native’s journey was unique, as he traveled to all 254 counties in Texas, using social media in unconventional ways to bring his message to the masses and refusing to accept PAC money or corporate contributions along the way. The result was the best-funded grassroots campaign in U.S. Senate history.

The movie not only highlights his campaign, but also gives a look into his personal life and how the campaign affected his wife, Amy, and their three young children. During his campaign, Beto traveled to 254 counties in Texas and used social media to reach many more.

Modigliani said: “Long before Beto burst onto the national scene, HBO believed in our vision for this project as both a human and political story, and we’re thrilled to work with them to bring this special film into the world.”

The documentary is a LIve Action Projects production in association with Crooked Media for HBO Documentary Films.

Beto O’Rourke is still a strong contender for the Democratic primary nomination, but some are surprised he’s not doing better in polls than expected. In a Monmouth poll released on May 23, O’Rourke polled at 4 percent, behind Buttigieg (6 percent), Harris (11 percent), Warren (10 percent), Sanders (15 percent), and Biden (33 percent.) In a poll by The Hill/HarrisX released on the same day, O’Rourke polled at 5 percent, putting him sixth behind Biden, Sanders, Warren, Harris, and Buttigieg. A Florida poll released by Florida Atlantic University on May 22 placed O’Rourke sixth. A Quinnipiac poll on May 21 placed O’Rourke sixth, and a Morning Consult poll from May 21 placed O’Rourke also at sixth. This isn’t impossible to overcome, of course, and the debates could bring a huge change for O’Rourke’s position. He’s holding strong at sixth so far, but many of his supporters had expected a bigger showing right out of the gate.