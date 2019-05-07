The Voice Contestants 2019: Who Is Remaining on Season 16?

The Voice airs tonight at 9/8c on NBC, and the top 13 contestants from last night’s episode will be learning the results of their performances and finding out which contestants are moving forward in the competition.

During last Monday’s 2-hour special, we watched as all 24 contestants duked it out for their place in the Top 12, as viewers voted for their favorite performers and eight artists advanced to the Top 12. Each coach then got to put through one of their own, making up the final four.

Two Comeback Contestants also faced off for the 13th slot, with Bebe Rexha bringing back LB Crew to compete against Kanard Thomas, who made his way through all the rounds on the Comeback Stage to make it to the Finale. However, America picked LB Crew to move forward, and Thomas was sent home.

So who is left on the competition? Who was eliminated last week? Below is a complete list of who made it through to the Top 13 and who was sent packing:

Who Made it to the Top 13

Gyth Rigdon (Team Blake)

Carter Lloyd Horne (Team Blake)

Kim Cherry (Team Blake)

Dexter Roberts (Team Blake)

Andrew Sevener (Team Blake)

Oliv Blu (Team Blake)

Shawn Sounds (Team Legend)

Maelyn Jarmon (Team Legend)

Celia Babini (Team Legend)

Rod Stokes (Team Kelly)

Jej Vinson (Team Kelly)

Mari (Team Adam)

LB Crew (Team Adam)

Who Was Sent Home

Kendra Checketts

Jimmy Mowery

Jacob Maxwell

Lisa Ramey

Rebecca Howell

Mathew Johnson

Abby Kasch

Presley Tennant

Betsy Ade

Domenic Haynes

Kalvin Jarvis

Kanard Thomas

Selkii

Blake Shelton was first to pick his save for the final four, and he went with Oliv Blu. Next, Kelly Clarkson picked Jej Vinson, someone she said had “blown her away” since the very beginning of the competition. John Legend then had to choose and he picked Celia Babini, and finally, Adam Levine had to save someone from his team and he chose Mari. Team Blake has the most contestants moving forward, with six of his artists making the cut.

For those looking to vote during tonight’s episode, there are several different methods you can use to cast your vote, including app voting, online voting, Xfinity X1 voting, Apple Music voting and Twitter voting. You can get a more detailed explanation of the voting here.

Tonight, the results will be in and some contestants will be eliminated. According to Heavy, seven of the artists will be revealed to be safe from America’s votes, two will be eliminated and an Instant Save will help save a contestant from going home, so the vote from at-home viewers tonight is really important.

Tune in tonight at 9/8c on NBC to catch the newest episode of The Voice and to watch the live results from last night’s episode.

