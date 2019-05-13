The Voice Season 16 Semi-Finals Time & Channel

The Voice Top 8 contestants were revealed during last week’s episode of the show, and five unlucky contestants were sent home. The semi-finals will continue tonight at 9/8c on NBC; read on for details on what to expect during tonight’s episode of The Voice.

Last week’s episode ran for one hour, and throughout the first half of the episode viewers got to enjoy celebrity performances, after which the “safe” contestants were named. Once the Top 7 were announced, the bottom three were eliminated, and the middle three had a chance to perform again in the hopes of securing the Instant Save from Twitter voters.

So who is left on the competition? Who was eliminated last week? Below is a complete list of who made it through to the Top 13 before it was narrowed down to the Top 8, and who was eliminated:

Who Made it to the Top 13 (5/6/2019)

Gyth Rigdon (Team Blake)

Carter Lloyd Horne (Team Blake)

Kim Cherry (Team Blake)

Dexter Roberts (Team Blake)

Andrew Sevener (Team Blake)

Oliv Blu (Team Blake)

Shawn Sounds (Team Legend)

Maelyn Jarmon (Team Legend)

Celia Babini (Team Legend)

Rod Stokes (Team Kelly)

Jej Vinson (Team Kelly)

Mari (Team Adam)

LB Crew (Team Adam)

The Top 8 Artists Moving On (5/7/2019)

Maelyn Jarmon (Team Legend) – Saved by America’s vote

Gyth Rigdon (Team Blake) – Saved by America’s vote

Shawn Sounds (Team Legend) – Saved by America’s vote

Carter Lloyd Horne (Team Blake) – Saved by America’s vote

Rod Stokes (Team Kelly) – Saved by America’s vote

Dexter Roberts (Team Blake) – Saved by America’s vote

Andrew Sevener (Team Blake) – Saved by America’s vote

Kim Cherry (Team Blake) – Twitter Instant Save

Last Week’s Eliminated Contestants (5/7/2019):

Oliv Blu (Team Blake)

Jej Vinson (Team Kelly)

Celia Babini (Team Legend)

Mari (Team Adam)

LB Crew (Team Adam)

With the five contestants that were eliminated last week, Team Adam is officially disbanded, and he no longer has anybody left in the competition. The remaining Top 8 will perform tonight: Blake Shelton has five hopefuls, John Legend has two and Kelly Clarkson has one contestant remaining. The results of tonight’s performances will be announced tomorrow night at the end of the episode, which airs at 9/8c.

For those looking to vote during tonight’s episode, there are several different methods you can use to cast your vote, including app voting, online voting, Xfinity X1 voting, Apple Music voting and Twitter voting. You can get a more detailed explanation of the voting here.

Tune in tonight at 9/8c on NBC to catch the newest episode of The Voice and to watch the live results from last night’s episode.

