BET Awards 2019 Performers & Presenters

The 2019 BET Awards are tonight, with actress Regina Hall as the show’s host. The night is set to be filled with some of the biggest names in entertainment. Mary J. Blige is picking up this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award and Cardi B leads with the most nominations, at 7. But, let’s get into the performances and what to expect. Read on for a rundown on the performers line up, as well as the presenters.

BET Awards 2019 Presenters

When it comes to this year’s presenters, the names released, according to Just Jared , include Taraji P. Henson, La La Anthony, Ayesha Curry, Larenz Tate, Amanda Seales, Jacob Latimore, Reverend Al Sharpton, Ryan Destiny, Morris Chestnut, Raphael Saadiq, Mike Colter, Lena Waithe, Yara Shahidi, Damson Idris, Jodie Turner-Smith, Melina Matsoukas, and Marsai Martin. The categories being presented are Album of the Year, Video of the Year, Best Collaboration, the Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award, Best Female R&B/Pop Artist, Best Male R&B/Pop Artist, Best Female Hip Hop Artist, Best Male Hip Hop Artist, Best Group, Best New Artist, the Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award, the BET Her Award, Video Director of the Year, Best Movie, Best Actress, Best Actor, the YoungStars Award, Sportswoman of the Year, Sportsman of the Year, Best International Act, and Best New International Act.

In addition to the Lifetime Achievement Award and the usual categories, Tyler Perry and the late Nipsy Hussle will also be given awards tonight. Perry is picking up the Ultimate Icon Award, while Hussle is being honored with the Humanitarian Award.

BET Awards 2019 Performers

Not only is Cardi B a major nominee this year she is also a performer. In addition to Cardi B, the other performers set to take the stage include DJ Khaled, H.E.R., Jonathan McReynolds and James Funk of Rare Essence, Lizzo, Meek Mill, Kelly Price, John Legend, Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus, Fantasia, Da Baby, YG, Jeremih, Kirk Franklin, Migos, Mustard, Erica Campbell, City Girls’ Yung Miami, Lil Baby, Kiana Ledé, and Lucky Daye, as reported by Billboard

Ahead of the show, host Hall dished to Hollywood Life about some of the performances she’s eager to see and what they involve. Hall gushed, “I’m always excited about the performances. I think that’s what always makes the show so good, so I’m excited to see Cardi B. I’ve never seen her perform live before so I can’t wait to see her. I have been having so much fun listening to Cardi B, her music is really great. And I’m excited for Lizzo — she is a lot of fun and she’s going to be on the show too, so that’s really exciting.”

She continued, “I love all my originals so I am very excited to hear the Mary J Blige tribute. I love so many songs of hers, so I can’t wait to see other artists salute her and pay tribute to her. And there are some up-and-coming artists that I can’t wait to see. All of the performances are going to be really fun.”