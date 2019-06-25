Erika Jayne’s Nude NSFW Instagram Pic of Her Naked Butt

Erika Jayne, star of the hit reality series Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, posted a photo of her naked butt on Instagram last week, and after receiving some negative backlash from trolls on her account, she clapped back at each of them in turn with a few super sassy, sarcastic replies.

“Business casual,” she wrote alongside a nude photo of herself standing with her back to the camera and bending over a table as she chatted with two men and a woman.

The RHOBH star also posted two other semi-nude photos that same day – one, a re-post from 2017, shows the celeb standing in a doorway wearing nothing but a pair of heels (although she has a few strategically-placed emojis covering her body) alongside a funny picture of Celeste Barber spoofing the same photo, and another picture shows Jayne laying on a chair on the beach in a scantily-clad bathing suit.

The photos received a certain amount of backlash online, with several comments asking how her husband felt about the photos, and others asking the reality star what kind of “example” she was setting for her younger fans. Jayne had nothing but sass for the commenters, and shut them all down one-by-one.

“3 nearly nudes in a row. What’s the crisis?” one commenter wrote, to which Jayne responded, “No crisis here. Try trolling elsewhere. You’re boring. Happy I finally acknowledged you? I bet you are … please do not respond.”

Another wrote: “Hummm, so I jist [sic] don’t understand why this is necessary.. Such a talented and beautiful woman stooping to the level of a newbie…,” to which Jayne responded “You sound ashamed of your body. I’m not.”

When one user asked what her husband Thomas Girardi thought about her racy photos, she responded “He thinks it [sic] great. Bet yours does too … don’t bother responding. Thanks.”

This isn’t the first time Jayne has posted a NSFW photo on her Instagram account. In 2017, she posted the same doorway photo (see below) with the caption “I posted this knowing most of you would be judgmental and couldn’t resist a chance to tear me down and I was right. Go be offended at your own life. I’m living my life to the fullest.”

The “Roller Coaster” singer clearly has no problem clapping back at haters and trolls, and continues to flaunt her figure on Instagram, as shown by “business casual” photo post last week. Tune in tonight at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo to catch the newest episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

