Colt Johnson Girlfriend: is the 90 Day Fiancé Star Dating Anybody?

Colt Johnson, star of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé, recently posted a picture of himself holding hands with his new girlfriend on his Instagram account. The couple appear to be on a road trip, with Johnson behind the wheel and his new flame in the passenger seat.

Although her name has yet to be revealed, Johnson appears to be pretty smitten with his new mystery lady. Johnson also posted the song “Sex on Fire” by the Kings of Leon alongside the photo, which he captioned “crush.” Check out a screenshot of the happy couple below:

Since Johnson didn’t share any other details about the identity of his new girlfriend, fans are wondering if the mystery woman might possibly be the flirty waitress that Johnson and ex-wife Larissa Dos Santos Lima met while searching for a wedding venue.

For those who need a refresher, Johnson and Lima got into a heated argument after sitting down at a restaurant and being greeted by a server who Lima thought Johnson was flirting with. The waitress was cheerful and friendly and Lima accused Johnson of flirting with the woman, calling him an “attention whore.”

According to Soap Dirt, commenters were making connections between the woman in the photo and the waitress from the flirty episode and thought the profile of Johnson’s new lady love was similar to the waitress, specifically her hair and petite frame. Fans were also wondering if Johnson’s mother was on the road trip with them and if she was the one who took the photo, but since Johnson has been generally tight-lipped on his new romance, it’s unclear at this time.

The song “Sex on Fire” could indicate that Johnson has either already taken their relationship to the next level, or is planning on doing so soon. Fans are already aware that Johnson has a “hungry sex drive,” as his ex-wife has mentioned several times in the past, and the Kings of Leon song definitely hints at some hot and heavy lovemaking.

Johnson isn’t the only one who’s moved on. Lima recently started dating a man named Eric, who she brought to her divorce party with her earlier this year in March, according to E! News. It was their first public appearance together, and Lima has been spotted with him several times since and often posts pictures of the two of them together on Instagram. At the event, Lima called her new man a “major upgrade” from Johnson and said, “He is like a dream … I feel in peace. I thought that be happy was a dead dream. Now I see how much is important kiss and hugs.”

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.

