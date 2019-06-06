River Kelly Smith, Granger Smith’s Son, Dies Tragically

River Kelly Smith, Granger Smith, and his wife, Amber Bartlett’s son, has died tragically the country star said in a post on his Twitter page.

Smith sent out the tweet on June 6 at around 2 p.m. Eastern time. The singer described the news as “unthinkable” and said that his son passed away following a “tragic accident.” Despite the efforts of doctors, River Kelly Smith, who just turned 3, Smith and his wife made the heartbreaking decision to turn off life support.

Smith said that his son’s organs will be donated to “so that other children will be given a second chance at life.” Smith referred to his son as “Riv” and said that everyone who met his child “knew” that he was special. Smith said that his family was “devastated and heartbroken.”

In a separate message on her Instagram page, Smith’s wife, Amber wrote, “In lieu of flowers or gifts, please send donations to Dell Children’s Medical Center in River’s name. The doctors, nurses and staff have been incredible.” Bartlett also posted the same message as her husband.

Smith married his wife in February 2011. She gave birth to the couple’s first child, a daughter named London, in October 2011. The couple’s first son, Lincoln, was born in January 2014. River Kelly Smith was the couple’s youngest child, he was born on May 16, 2016.

In the wake of the tragedy, Smith, a native of Dallas, announced that his June 6 concert in Kansas City has been canceled.

READ NEXT: Teenage Porn Star Controversy Rocks California High School