Where Is Jon Gosselin Today?

With Kate Gosselin’s latest reality television venture set to kick off on Monday night, some people have been wondering where her ex-husband, Jon Gosselin, is today. Jon Gosselin has completely removed himself from the spotlight since he and Kate split in 2009.

Jon Gosselin has had quite a few jobs since leaving reality television behind. He’s worked for T.G.I. Fridays and even landed a gig as a DJ in Atlantic City. He currently still DJs and spends his spare time with his girlfriend and his kids — two of whom live with him on a full-time basis.

Here’s what you need to know:

He’s Been Dating His Girlfriend Colleen Conrad for More Than 4 Years

Jon Gosselin seems to have found love again. He’s been dating his girlfriend, Colleen Conrad, for the past four years. Conrad works as a nurse and has two children of her own — a son named Jesse and a daughter named Jordan. Over the past few years, Gosselin and Conrad have made memories together as a blended family.

As for how serious the two are, the father of eight recently spoke out about the possibility of an engagement.

“I’ve been with Colleen for four years now. I’ve thought about [getting married], yeah — talked about it. She’s driven. I’ve known Colleen my whole life. We grew up three blocks from each other. Her sister used to babysit me,” Gosselin told reporters at WE tv’s Real Love: Relationship Reality TV’s Past, Present & Future panel back in December.

Two of His 8 Kids Live With Him

Two of Jon Gosselin’s eight kids with his ex, Kate, currently live with him. He was awarded temporary sole custody of Collin Gosselin, who recently came home after spending the past few years in a program for children with special needs.

“It was just easier for the transition. So it’d be easier for one parent to just transition him home, and he wanted to live with me, so it was easier to do it that way. Hannah lives with me full time,” Jon Gosselin told reporters at the WE tv event.

It’s unclear how often Jon gets to see his other six kids. About six months ago, Jon revealed that the four other sextuplets — Aaden, Alexis, Leah, and Joel — weren’t speaking to him.

“The other four [sextuplets] aren’t talking to me, but they’re talking to Hannah. It’s what the kids want to do. If they don’t want to talk to me, that’s fine, as long as they keep up with their sibling connections,” he told E! News at the time.

