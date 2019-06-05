Lee & Rena & Sarah Update on My 600 Lb. Life: Where Are They Now?

Lee, Rena and Sarah have appeared on TLC’s hit reality series My 600 Lb. Life in the past, and are once again the subjects of tonight’s “Where Are They Now?” episode. The trio first appeared on season 6 of the series and fans will finally get an update on their lives and how far they’ve come since they last featured on the show.

The official synopsis for tonight’s episode reads: “Lee’s anger issues continue to jeopardize his relationship with Rena and threatens to derail both of their weight loss journeys, while a major life event sends Sarah into a depression, and she must pull herself out of it if she wants to keep losing weight.”

TLC has yet to release a promo for tonight’s episode, but Heavy will update this article and review the video as soon as one is available. For those who don’t remember, couple Lee Sutton and Rena Kiser met several years ago at a weight loss clinic. They quickly fell in love and left the clinic, which didn’t allow patients to date, and decided to tackle their health and anger issues together.

According to Distractify, Lee came in weighing 714 pounds and Rena was at 542 pounds when they first appeared on the show. So where are they now? These days, they’ve each shed close to half of their initial weight. Lee now weighs 411 pounds and Rena weighs 278 pounds, and the two show no signs of stopping their progress.

Although the couple were on track to getting their lives back and their health under control, according to Starcasm, the couple recently split up after Lee’s anger issues resurfaced following his father’s cancer diagnosis.

News of the split surfaced just a few days in advance of the couple’s Where Are They Now? follow-up. Lee and Rena even revealed they had been thinking about planning their wedding before the split, and their Facebook pages were filled with loving pictures of the two together. Marriage was in the “near future,” Lee had said not long after their My 600 Lb Life debut, adding: “We will be together until death do us part!”

So what happened? According to Starcasm, two weeks ago, Rena shared a now-deleted Facebook update in which she referred to a “cheater,” also calling the person “excess baggage.” Although she didn’t name Lee specifically, she did tag him in it, which had fans wondering what had really happened between the two.

“Wow once a cheater always a cheater, guess one day I will learn,” the Facebook post read, according to a screenshot Starcasm posted. “Good riddens [sic] to excess baggage! Maybe I can finally be me now.”

Shortly after the post, Lee updated his Facebook relationship status and posted a picture of himself with a new woman, so it appears the couple have gone their separate ways.

As for the third subject of tonight’s episode of My 600 Lb. Life? Sarah Neeley succeeded spectacularly on her weight loss journey and was down to about 320 pounds from an initial weight of 642 pounds the last time she appeared on the show, according to Distractify. She worked incredibly hard, and with the help of Dr. Now, she is on her way to her target weight of 190 lbs.

Tune in tonight at 8/7c to catch TLC’s newest segment of My 600 Lb. Life: Where Are They Now? to see Lee, Rena and Sarah’s progress update.

