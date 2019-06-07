Who Is Lisa Vanderpump Married To?

Lisa Vanderpump is married, and has been with British restaurateur Ken Todd since 1982. Together, they have two children, Pandora and Max, and three furbabies – Pomeranian Gigolo ‘Giggy’ Vanderpump, a Golden Retriever named Rumpy Pumpy, and another Pomeranian, who just happens to be Giggy’s father.

She and Todd got engaged just six weeks after they met and tied the knot three months later. At the time, Vanderpump was 21 and Todd was 36. Vanderpump and Todd welcomed their daughter Pandora in 1986, before adopting their son, Max a few years later in 1991. Todd also has a son named Warren from a previous relationship.

Both Vanderpump and Todd have dedicated their lives to helping animals, and co-founded a dog rescue organization called Vanderpump Dogs. The foundation, founded in 2016, is a “501c3 dog rescue organization, working on both a domestic and international front to help create a better world for dogs globally.”

The causes of Vanderpump Dogs include tackling domestic and international overpopulation, ending abuse and inhumane treatments of dogs worldwide, and putting a stop to the barbaric torture practices of dogs during the Yulin Dog Meat Festival in China, something Vanderpump’s husband is especially passionate about stopping. He often posts links and updates on his Twitter account, asking for support in ending the Yulin Dog Mean Festival.

Todd wasn’t born into fame, and worked hard to make a name for himself in the restaurant business. Vanderpump revealed in a 2011 cast blog that Todd worked a number of jobs as a single father to his first son for years before he finally found his footing in the industry.

“He worked many jobs laboring, night jobs, anything to provide for his son, and, with the help of his mother, he raised an educated, well-mannered young man,” Lisa wrote. “Life was hard at the beginning. But with sheer tenacity and some sort of innovative business sense, he created a life for his family (including his parents) that otherwise they wouldn’t have had.”

The couple was recently spotted enjoying a quiet dinner together amid all of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Puppygate drama. Hours after it was announced she’d be leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the reality star was spotted on a date with her husband, according to Radar Online.

For those who need a refresher, Vanderpump had a falling out with most of the cast of RHOBH in 2018 after a big controversy flared over a dog their costar Dorit Kemsley adopted from Vanderpump’s rescue center, Vanderpump Dogs. When the puppy ended up at a kill shelter, Mellencamp accused Vanderpump and her employees of talking about the situation on camera to make it part of a storyline on the show.

Since then, Vanderpump has cut ties with nearly every cast member from the show, and reportedly finally quit altogether, telling Us Weekly that the show was “emotionally too difficult to deal with” any longer, and that season 9 would be her last appearance on the show.

“I made the decision to leave. It was a very difficult year for me, personally and professionally. I had wonderful things happen this year, opening up and TomTom and the cocktail garden in Vegas. The Housewives, it’s just, it’s emotionally too difficult to deal with,” Vanderpump told Us Weekly.

