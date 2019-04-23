Erika Girardi Speaks Out on Lisa Vanderpump Drama

Erika Girardi is speaking out about the drama surrounding her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills castmate, Lisa Vanderpump, and says that whether or not Vanderpump returns to RHOBH, “life will go on.”
Girardi has been at odds with Vanderpump since the reality stars had a heated conversation earlier in season 9 about a condolence card Girardi sent Vanderpump after her brother died. Vanderpump confronted Girardi about the card, saying she wish her friend had called her instead of written her a note.
“Erika when you sent me a couple of lines in your condolence card,” Vanderpump said before later adding, “I wish that you’d call me.”
Girardi responded with, “But I felt the best way to do that was to write.” Vanderpump said she felt like the card was “a little distant,” Girardi replied, “No, that’s a very personal note from me. I’m very sorry you feel that way but that comes from my heart.”
It looks like Girardi is also siding with Teddi Mellencamp over the “Puppygate” scandal as well, after Girardi stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show last month and opened up about the drama to guest host Mila Kunis.
“I’m on the truth side,” Girardi said, explaining that she knew Mellencamp Arroyave wasn’t completely innocent in the situation either. “I think Teddi got cold feet and she got caught. She backed out at the very last minute. But listen, it takes a lot to want to do something like that.”