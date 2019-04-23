Erika Girardi Speaks Out on Lisa Vanderpump Drama

For those who need a refresher, Vanderpump had a falling out with most of the cast of RHOBH in 2018 after a big controversy flared over a dog their costar Dorit Kemsley adopted from Vanderpump’s rescue center, Vanderpump Dogs. When the puppy ended up at a kill shelter, Mellencamp accused Vanderpump and her employees of talking about the situation on camera to make it part of a storyline on the show.

According to ET Online, Vanderpump stopped filming halfway through the season of RHOBH and cut everybody involved with the show out of her life because of the controversy surrounding the puppy.

“When you are a woman of integrity, and you’re a woman that works really hard and is very compassionate, and is very principally minded, and they keep coming at you and ganging up on you, I don’t know…” she told ET Online. After she was continuously accused of leaking the story about Dorit Kemsley to the press, she said she no longer “integrated” with the women on the show, and didn’t appreciate constantly being called a liar.

Asked by Kunis on Ellen if she’d spoken to Vanderpump since filming ending, Girardi said no, and said she didn’t know what they would even talk about if that had spoken. Girardi added that she doesn’t know whether Vanderpump will be returning for another season or for June’s season 9 reunion taping.

“I don’t know if she’s quitting the show. I know that she stopped showing up mid-season and we were stuck looking at each other like, ‘What’s going on?’ ” Girardi said.

However, new reports have surfaced that the cast of RHOBH is willing to forgive Vanderpump for the “Puppygate” scandal if she just apologizes and admits she was wrong before the upcoming season 9 reunion, according to HollywoodLife.

“The ladies of RHOBH are open to forgiving Lisa Vanderpump if she apologizes, plain and simple,” a source close to the cast told HollywoodLife. “They have collectively discussed it and all feel they can move forward from this, especially Dorit, if she comes to the reunion, first and foremost to face them, and says she is sorry and admits her involvement in puppygate. They all really do want her to return and be friends again. The other ladies have even opened up Kyle [Richards] to this, despite her telling friends she’s done with Lisa’s friendship for good.”

