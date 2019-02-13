Lisa Vanderpump Net Worth 2019: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Lisa Vanderpump returns with the other ladies of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills tonight at 9/8c, and Bravo is promising a “crazy,” “epic,” “unbelievable,” and “shocking” season for all you RHOBH fans out there.

The trailer for the newest season was released back in December, and opens with headlines teasing some major drama between the ladies. Fans can expect this to be a season packed full of lies, heartbreak, and betrayal, by the looks of the trailer.

Vanderpump has a net worth of $75 million. She has gained her wealth through her many businesses and restaurants and her roles on reality television, including producing her own spinoff of RHOBH. Here’s a look at Vanderpump’s wealth, how she’s earned it and what she does with it:

1. She is a TV Star & Successful Businesswoman

Vanderpump was born and raised in London before moving to California, where she met her husband Ken Todd and settled down to raise her family. While living in Europe, she designed various homes, yachts, and all 26 of their bars and restaurants and hasn’t shown any signs of slowing since moving to the states.

She and her husband own three restaurants throughout West Hollywood and Beverly Hills: Villa Blanca, a celebrity hangout described as “the sexiest restaurant” in Beverly Hills, SUR, which is featured in Vanderpump Rules and PUMP, which was named one of the “top 100 hot spot restaurants in America by Open Table” in West Hollywood, according to Bravo.

According to CheatSheet, over more than 30 years of marriage, Vanderpump and her husband have owned 26 restaurants, bars, and clubs, including Villa Blanca, SUR, PUMP, and Tom Tom. Next year, she plans to open a new cocktail lounge at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

2. She Only Makes $500,000 Per Season of Real Housewives

Vanderpump only makes $500,000 per season of RHOBH. Not that half a million dollars isn’t a lot, but compared to her co-stars, she isn’t in the lead for earnings. Denise Richards makes $1 millon per season of the show.

However, her role on RHOBH helps bring in more money, and she gets free publicity and advertising on the show for her many businesses (In 2016, Bustle estimated that Villa Blana and SUR were earning in the neighborhood of $1 to $2.5 million a year).

Vanderpump also has her own spinoff show, titled Vanderpump Rules. She is the executive producer and has control over casting decisions, filming locations, as well as sharing hosting duties with Andy Cohen at the reunions. She also stars on the show.

3. She Lives in a 10,000-Square-Foot House

Vanderpump and her husband’s Beverly Hills home is known as Villa Rosa, according to CheatSheet. They bought the 10,000-square-foot house in 2011 for $12 million, after downsizing from a 70,000-square-foot home that the couple sold for $29 million.

In a post on her blog Very Vanderpump, she described her home as “one of my favorite places in the world. Every morning I wake up and look over the incredibly lush and isolated valley below my windows and I can’t help feeling happy, humbled and grateful. Villa Rosa is a lush oasis, nestled into the rolling rises of Beverly Hills – it feels like it’s in the middle of the countryside and yet it’s only 5 minutes from the hustle and bustle of the town below.”

4. Vanderpump is Active in Many Charities

Vanderpump is active with many charities and is a local and national advocate for the LGBTQ community, according to Bravo. She plays an active role in the Trevor Project, a non-profit organization founded in 1998 that is focused on suicide prevention efforts among lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and questioning youth, and she has led the annual AIDS Walk: Los Angeles for many years. She is also an outspoken animal activist, and even opened her own dog rescue, which you can read more about below.

Check out a list of other charities Vanderpump has supported in the past, courtesy of Look to the Stars:

5. She Runs Her Own Dog Rescue – Vanderpump Dogs

Vanderpump runs her own dog rescue organization as well, called Vanderpump Dogs. The foundation, founded in 2016, is a “501c3 dog rescue organization, working on both a domestic and international front to help create a better world for dogs globally.” Their causes include tackling domestic and international overpopulation, ending abuse and inhumane treatments of dogs worldwide, and putting a stop to the barbaric torture practices of dogs during the Yulin Dog Meat Festival in China.

Most RHOBH fans are familiar with one of Lisa’s furry friends – Pomeranian Gigolo ‘Giggy’ Vanderpump. However, Vanderpump has three other furbabies as well, including a Golden Retriever named Rumpy Pumpy, as well as another Pomeranian, who just happens to be Giggy’s father.

