‘Yellowstone’ Season 2 Episode 2 Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

Season 2 Episode 2 of Kevin Costner’s hit Yellowstone airs tonight on Paramount Network, Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 10 p.m. Eastern. You’ll likely want to watch the episode live so you don’t miss a thing and aren’t spoiled on anything. Read on for details on how to watch online for free.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of the Paramount Network on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

Paramount Network is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Yellowstone on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours).

Philo TV

Paramount Network is included in Philo’s main 58-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term.

You can start a free 7-day trial of Philo TV right here, and you can then watch Yellowstone live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or or other supported device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later.

Sling TV

Paramount Network is included in the “Comedy Extra” add-on, which can be added to either the “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” channel packages.

You can start a free 7-day trial of Sling TV right here, and you can then watch Yellowstone live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

‘Yellowstone’ Preview

Yellowstone Episode 2 tonight. Here’s the trailer for Season 2.

And here are some sneak peek videos.

Here’s a refresher on what happened last week.

A new guy who just goes by the name of Cowboy appeared on the scene, looking quite mysterious. Walker befriends him and makes him promise that they’ll leave together whenever Cowboy leaves the Dutton Ranch.

Jaime is still cutoff from the rest of the family and still running for attorney general. John and Beth, meanwhile, found a lawyer named Cassidy that they’re going to back who will be running against Jaime.

Rainwater is still moving forward with his casino plans, but he’s getting some pushback from the Council.

Monica and Kayce are still estranged. Monica takes the job offer at the university to teach American history and she’s given free reign to teach however she wants.

Beth, always 10 steps ahead of everyone else, meets with a potential investor to plan a way to buy up the land around Dutton Ranch using government money. It’s complicated but pretty smart.

We finally see Dan Jenkins and John Dutton meet up (surprise! Dan’s alive!) They have a very tense moment where Dan brings up John’s son who died and John fires back that he wouldn’t cut Dan from that noose if it were his choice.

Later, John collapses from a ruptured ulcer and is barely saved. The good news is that it turns out he doesn’t have colon cancer after all. Hurray! Kevin Costner is not leaving Yellowstone.

“On the bright side, you don’t have cancer,” Kayce says. How does a doctor mix up an ulcer with colon cancer?

“I have so much to undo,” John says as he realizes that he’s not dying any time soon.

And that’s where we left off before tonight.