Hallmark’s ‘Rome in Love’: Learn Where It Was Filmed, Meet the Cast & See Photos

Tonight Hallmark kicks off its Summer Nights series with Rome in Love, starring Italia Ricci, Peter Porte, and Vincent Riotta. Read on to learn all about the movie, including the cast, where it was filmed (yes it really was filmed on location in Rome,) and see behind-the-scenes photos. This article will have minor spoilers in terms of photos from the movie, behind-the-scenes pictures, and film locations.

How To Watch ‘Rome in Love’

Rome in Love premieres tonight, Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central. Encores will air July 30 at 8 p.m. Eastern, August 3 at 7 p.m., August 4 at 2 p.m., August 9 at 6 p.m., August 14 at 2 p.m., August 17 at 5 p.m., and Aguust 21 at 2 p.m. Eastern.

To find out what channel Hallmark is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Hallmark is on for you.

The synopsis for tonight’s movie reads: “When an unknown actress lands the role of a lifetime in Rome. Paired with an American journalist writing a profile, she will discover surprises about love and life in the eternal city.”

The movie is based on the book by Anita Hughes called Rome in Love.

The movie (and book) are about the main character being cast to play Audrey Hepburn’s role in a remake of Roman Holiday. So there will be some moments in the movie that remind you of the classic film.

‘Rome in Love’ Really Was Filmed in Rome

Hallmark went all out for Rome in Love. The movie really was filmed on location in Rome. They spent five weeks in Rome filming, Madison.com reported, and it was a wonderful experience for the cast.

Italia Ricci told Madison.com: “It felt like I was on my own vacation filming this movie. I was so lucky to be part of it. I’m really glad to be a part of the Hallmark family.”

You may not know that Ricci was pregnant while they were filming. She said they chose her wardrobe specifically to hide her baby bump.

She also told Madison that filming was breathtaking. “It was such a gorgeous setting, a perfect time of year. Every location was more breathtaking than the last. My parents got to come out, which was great, and they even were extras in the movie… It was a total, total dream.”

Ricci shares some pretty light-hearted behind-the-scenes photos from the filming in March and April.

The Cast for ‘Rome in Love’

Italia Ricci stars as Amelia Tate. You might remember her best for her leading role as Emily Rhodes on Designated Survivor. She told Madison.com that while she loves her role on Designated Survivor, it gets pretty dark sometimes and it was “lovely” to get to play something so different.

Ricci was pregnant while filming and is expecting her new baby soon.

Her many other credits include Supergirl (Siobhan Smythe/Silver Banshee), Chasing Life (April Carver), The Remaining, Unnatural History (Maggie), Secret Girlfriend (Sasha), Aaron Stone (Chase), and more.

Peter Porte stars as Philip. His many credits include Cold Case, CSI: Miami, Medium, The New Normal, Parks and Recreation, The Young and the Restless (Ricky Williams), Devious Maids, Baby Daddy, Telenovela, Mom, NCIS: LA, New Girl, and more. He’s also starred in many Hallmark features including A Gift to Remember, Love Once and Always, and Love at the Shore. He also toured Broadway with Mamma Mia!

Vincent Riotta stars as Paolo. His many credits include La mafia uccide solo d’estate, 7 Days in Entebbe, An American Exorcism, 55 Steps, Black Butterfly, In Harm’s Way, Mr. Selfridge, Spotless, Da Vinci’s Demons (Federico), The Hour (Raphael), The Falcon and the Dove (Colonna), Il capo dei capi, The Bill, JAG, Coronation Street, and much, much more.

Barbara Bouchet stars as Betty Richichi. Her many previous credits include Darkside Witches, Married to a Cop, Crimes, Capri, Diritto di difesa, Agent for HARM, The Man from UNCLE, Casino Royale, In Harm’s Way, and much more. She’s a top actress in Italy, after being tired of being typecast as a sex-pot in Hollywood in the 1960s, according to her IMDB bio.

Helen Pearson stars in the movie as Vivien. Her many credits include Hollyoaks (Frankie), Doctors, Attachments, Murder in Mind, The Bill, EastEnders (April), The Growing Pains of Adrian Mole, and more.

Anna Manuelli stars as Sofia. She is known for movies like Floating Bodies, The Beautiful Lady without Mercy, Beloved, Ricordi, and 46. Prior to this movie, most of her movies were short films.

#MeetTheCast : Isabelle Connolly returns as FRANCESCA, previously in the starring role of “Pale Saint” also written /directed by Rhys Marc Jones pic.twitter.com/lRc8jT8xJy — Father of the Bride (@FOTBfilm) June 21, 2019

Isabelle Connolly plays Kathryn in the movie. Her previous credits include Vikings (Anna), Pale Saint, Krypton (Pilot Two), and Nightflyers.

Also starring in the movie are:

Ross McCall (Dominic)

Gian Marco Tavani (Vincent)

Manuel Ferrarini (Enzo)

Jonathan Stoddard (Jonathan)

Alessandro Giallocosta (Chauffeur)

Marco Iannone (Reporter)

Cecilia Cinardi (Gina)

Chauncey Alan (Photographer)

Lucio Patane’ (Restaurant Owner)

Giuseppe Gandini (Driver #1)

Fatima Ali’ (Stylist)

Alex Elton (American Reporter)

Victoria Chapman (British Executive)

Marco Pancrazi (Driving Instructor)

Valentina Boleto (Makeup Artist)

Here are some more photos from the movie:

If you want to stay updated on new Hallmark movies, join the author’s email list to learn about the next Hallmark movies. (Be sure and choose the Hallmark category when joining the list.)