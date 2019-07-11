Javier Sanchez-Santos, Julio Iglesias’ Son: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Javier Sanchez-Santos is Julio Iglesias’ son, according to a judge in Spain. The decision dropped on July 10 with Judge Jose Miguel Bort Ruiz noting the pair’s ‘very obvious physical resemblance” as part of his decision.

Julio Iglesias has been married twice during his life and has produced nine children, including Sanchez-Santos. The singer’s first marriage to socialite Isabel Preysler lasted from 1971 and ended in 1979. The couple had three children, Chabeli, Julio Jr. and Enrique.

Since 2010, Iglesias has been married to Miranda Rijnsburger. He has had five children with the Dutch model, Miguel, Rodrigo, twins Cristina and Victoria, and Guillermo. Rijnsburger is 22 years younger than Iglesias.

1. Julio Iglesias Is Planning to Appeal the Ruling

Speaking to CNN, Iglesias’ lawyer, Fernando Falomir said that the singer plans to appeal the ruling. El Pais in Spain reports that part of the reason for the judge’s ruling was that Iglesias hadn’t submitted his DNA for examination, something the judge found suspicious.

In a June 2019 interview, Iglesias told the Associated Press that he still had “many things” he would like to achieve in his life. During the same interview, Iglesias said that his career and fame affected his relationship with his children.

2. Maria Edite-Santos, Sanchez-Santos’ Mother Met Iglesias in Spain in 1975

Sanchez-Santos’ bid to be recognized by Iglesias goes back to the 1990s. His mother, Maria Edite Santos, first met Iglesias in the Spanish town of Sant Feliu de Guixols in July 1975. The judge ruled in the case that the meeting made “it not unlikely or unreasonable the possibility that sexual relations existed between them.” Edite-Santos is a dancer who originally hails from Portugal.

The judge’s ruling said that Edite-Santos had been able to provide a detailed description of the interior of Iglesias’ villa in Sant Feliu de Guixols.

3. This Isn’t the First Time That Sanchez-Santos Has Been Recognized as Iglesias’ Son

El Pais reports that in 1992 a judge in Spain ruled that Sanchez-Santos was Iglesias’ son. That ruling was appealed by the singer in 1994 and the ruling was reversed.

4. Sanchez-Santos Says, ‘Never Forget What You Are, the Rest of the World Will Not’

On his Instagram bio, Sanchez-Santos writes, “Never forget what you are, the rest of the world will not. Wear it like armor and it can never be used to hurt you.” Sanchez-Santos describes himself as a “Sports, Arts & Music Lover.” Famously, Julio Iglesias played as youth soccer goalkeeper for Real Madrid.

In that Instagram bio, Sanchez-Santos provides a link to his Soundcloud page where he posts links to his own electronic dance music. Sanchez-Santos wrote in an Instagram post following the parentage ruling, via Google Translate, “I wanted to thank you all for the messages of support I received. It overwhelms me to think that there are so many people who have followed my case and supported me from so many corners of the planet. If it has somehow served to give you strength, to all those who have a case similar to mine, perfect. Do not stop fighting ever.”

5. Sanchez-Santos’ Brother Enrique Iglesias Has Yet to Comment About the Judge’s Decision

Sanchez-Santos’ brother, Enrique Iglesias has yet to make a public comment about the judge’s ruling. For the record, at the time of writing, this was Enrique’s most recent Instagram post.

