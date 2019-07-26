JWoww Height & Age: How Old & Tall Is She

JWoww is 33 years old and 5 feet 7 inches tall.

The reality star, whose real name is Jennifer Farley, was born February 27, 1986 in East Greenbush, New York.

JWoww has aged a bit between her time on Jersey Shore and the new season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation. Since Jersey Shore aired, she married Roger Mathews and had two children. She and Mathews filed for a divorce in September 2018. Her children are 3 and 5. Meilani was born July 13, 2014 and Greyson was born May 5, 2016. Shortly after filing for divorce, she reported to police her ex-boyfriend, Thomas Lippolis, was trying to extort her. Their tumultuous breakup aired on Jersey Shore.

Jenni Farley is 33 years old. She has grown up since her time on Jersey Shore, when she was in her early 20s. Since the reality show aired, she married Roger Mathews and filed for divorce. She spoke about the divorce on Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

The couple had two children, Meilani, who is 5, and Greyson, who is 3.

Jenni Farley is 5 feet, 7 inches tall. She towers over her friend and fellow Jersey Shore star Nicole Polizzi, who is only 4 feet 8 inches tall. She is the same height as Vinny Guadagnino, who is the shortest man on the show.