Vinny Guadagnino Age & Height: How Old & Tall Is He?

Vinny Guadagnino is 5 feet 7 inches tall. The Jersey Shore reality star is 31 years old.

Now on Jersey Shore Family Vacation, Vinny Guadagnino has aged a bit since his time on Jersey Shore. He was one of the youngest people on Jersey Shore. Pauly D is 39 years old and Mike Sorrentino “The Situation” is 37.

Vinny Guadagnino is also one of the shortest reality stars on the show among the men, though he towers above Nicole Polizzi. Snooki is only 4 feet 8 inches tall. She is also 31 years old.

Vinny Guadagnino is 5’8″

Vinny Guadagnino is 5 feet 8 inches tall, making him the shortest male to star on Jersey Shore. DJ Pauly D is 5 feet 10 inches tall, and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino is 5 feet 11 inches tall.

Guadagnino is also an advocate of the keto diet. He told Men’s Health magazine he lost 50 pounds by going keto.

He started an Instagram account, @ketoguido, to document his progress, share meal ideas and meal prep.

He shared a photo of his progress July 22, 2019.

“The question of ‘how long of time in between these pictures’ is not the important question to ask here in terms of ‘how long did it take to get from left to right’… I’ve always been able to get from left to right in a matter of months by committing to almost ANY diet and workout plan,” he wrote on Instagram. “But after being done with those miserable diets and workout plans I would always go back from right to left… so the question of ‘how long of time between these pictures’ IS important for the reason of ‘how long I’ve been able to STAY the guy on the right.’ The answer to that question is about 4-5 years now . How did I do that? Basically flipping the traditional food pyramid upside down and finding a way of eating that’s enjoyable, satisfying, healthy, and one that never requires me to go on a ‘diet’. #ketoguido”

Vinny Guadagnino is 31 Years Old

Vinny Guadagnino is 31 years old, one of the youngest people on Jersey Shore. Nicole Polizzi, "Snooki" is also 31 years old.

He was born November 11, 1987 in Staten Island. His mother is an Italian immigrant who was born in Sicily and moved to the United States when she was 13.

“My mother was born in Sicily and came to this country when she was 13,” he told Us Magazine.

His mother also had a traumatic birth, and Vinny Guadagnino almost died.

“I almost died when my mom gave birth to me, and I was in the hospital for a few weeks before I was sent home,” he told the magazine.

He graduated from CUNY College of Staten Island with a 3.9 GPA in three and a half years, according to the magazine.