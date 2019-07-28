Karen Reuter: A Tribute to the Orange Is the New Black Make-Up Artist

Karen Reuter was a make-up artist on “Orange Is the New Black.” She passed away on January 24, 2019, two days after her 62nd birthday, following a battle with cancer.

The final season episode of “OITNB,” “The Big House,” was dedicated to her memory.

According to Reuter’s IMDb page, she worked on “OITNB” for the Netflix’s show’s first three seasons. After that, Reuter assumed the role of make-up department head on the show.

My makeup artist on OITNB, Karen Reuter, passed away last week. Farewell to a warm-eyed woman wearing low-slung dungarees and a wry smile at 6am, whose work ethic was surpassed only by her bravery, which she revealed through laughter, kindness, and a turning away from self. — Kate Mulgrew (@TheKateMulgrew) February 2, 2019

Kate Mulgrew, who plays the role of Galina "Red" Reznikov on the show, paid tribute to Reuter in a February 2019 in a tweet that read, "Galina "Red" ReznikovMy makeup artist on OITNB, Karen Reuter, passed away last week. Farewell to a warm-eyed woman wearing low-slung dungarees and a wry smile at 6am, whose work ethic was surpassed only by her bravery, which she revealed through laughter, kindness, and a turning away from self."

Reuter had a long and decorated career as a make-up artist in Hollywood. Reuter lists, “The Sopranos,” “Project Runway,” as well as the movies, “Step Up 3D” and “28 Days,” among her credits. Reuter was a member of the Make-Up & Hair Local 798 in New York.

In 2015, Reuter was nominated, alongside Michal Biggar, for the TV and New Media Series Contemporary Make-Up award by the Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Awards. Reuter showed off much of her fabulous work on her Instagram page, “KarenReuterMakeUp711.”

A GoFundMe page for Reuter’s memory has raised more than $10,000. The page is titled, “Karen Reuter Cancer Fund.”

According to a post on Reuter’s Facebook page, she was married on September 2, 2017, less than 18 months before her tragic passing. Reuter wrote in the caption for the photo, “Sept 2 2017. Next to becoming a mom , this was the best day ever !!”

On her Facebook page, Reuter says that she graduated from Passaic Valley Regional High School in Little Falls, New Jersey, in 1975. Reuter adds that she is a volunteer at the Liquid Church in Nutley, New Jersey. Reuter is a native of Little Falls, at the time of her sad death, Reuter had been living in South Orange, New Jersey. Reuter writes as her favorite quote, “The definitions of faith and fear r the same. The anticipation that something will happen before it occurs.”

