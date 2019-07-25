Does Luann de Lesseps Have a New Boyfriend?

Luann de Lesseps has had quite a year. As season on the most recent season of The Real Housewives of New York City, the reality star has been in and out of rehab a second time after a legal battle with her kids, was arrested again for violating her parole — all of this while continuing her cabaret show performances, Countess and Friends. With so much going on, it’s hard to imagine having the time to date.

While Luann was previously reported to have been dating her agent Richard Super back in 2018, things never became serious between the two, and the Countess has not been publicly attached to anyone since. In May, Luann revealed to The Daily Dish that she was indeed dating again after her disastrous third marriage to Tom D’Agostino Jr. fell apart in August 2016. The 54-year-old “singer” wouldn’t reveal the name of the mystery man, and said they were taking things slow.

Does Luann Have a Boyfriend in 2019?

While it’s hard to believe, since Luann has never not with a man throughout her 11 seasons on RHONY, the Countess is currently single. Whomever she was dating back in May has not surface in pictures or on her social media, so it’s safe to assume things remained casual, or they have since broken things off.

Luann is being “cool” and what will come as a shock to no one, focusing on herself. While most fans of the Bravo series would assume she’s taking the time to focus on her health and sobriety, or spending time with her kids, that’s not what Luann said when asked about why her dating life is currently stalled.

As for why she hasn’t found a new relationship Luann said, “I’m so focused on doing my shows and I’m dating myself at the moment. But I am open to dating, yes. So when Mr. Right comes along, I’ll let you know. You’ll know all about it when Mr. Right comes along. For the moment, I haven’t really met anybody that I would write a letter home to about. I’m not really looking and I feel like when you don’t look, you find.”

Luann Is Open to Getting Married Again

After two divorces, Luann is still a hopeless romantic and remains open to tying the knot once more. She said, “You know what? Never say never! Why wouldn’t I? Life is a cabaret and filled with adventure. I’m the kind of girl that hops on the train instead of waiting for the next one. And I feel like a lot of opportunities in my life have happened because I’m that kind of girl. Look, you can always go home and I feel more comfortable taking adventures then I do safe. So, girls, don’t be safe. Get out there and be adventurous.”

The Countess was previously married to Count Alexandre de Lesseps from 1993 to 2009, with whom she shares her two children, Victoria and Noel. She also remains friendly with Jacques Azoulay, whom she dated after her divorce from the Count.

READ NEXT: Will Tinsley Mortimer Get Fired From RHONY?