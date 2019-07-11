Dorinda & Luann’s Feud Gets Nasty During RHONY Season 11 Reunion

Thursday night marks Dorinda Medley‘s fifth time being a part of The Real Housewives of New York City reunion specials, and like many cycles before, Season 11 requires three one-hour episodes to discuss all the drama that went down. However, this time Dorinda has come prepared, and she shows up to the annual chat with receipts backing up her claims.

In a promo leading up the Part 1, Dorinda says that she and former best friend Luann de Lesseps are on speaking terms, but that “I just don’t feel like we have a lot in common anymore, which makes me sad. I think there’s a lack of self-awareness and little bit of substance to Luann. It seems there’s only one persona… and that’s not the Luann I used to know.”

While her falling out with Luann began in Season 10, their feud continued well into Season 11. As the Countess’s diva antics bothered all the cast members during this most recent cycle, even causing Bethenny Frankel to have a full-on anxiety attack, Dorinda still wants the best for Luann, even though their unresolved issues also still remain. During Season 11, “[Luann said] consistently nasty things about me, my house, my aerobics class, and I don’t know why that’s making her feel better,” Dorinda said. “I don’t know if it’s jealousy or insecurity.”

During the reunion, they discuss the fish room drama, for which Frankel defends Dorinda, and naturally, the how-are-we-still-talking-about-this topic of Jovanni comes up. In order to finally put the issue to bed, Dorinda pulls out her phone to show host Andy Cohen and the rest of the cast the truth. Luann told Dorinda that in order for her boyfriend John to come to the show, that he’d have to buy his own ticket, a tall order considering it was Dorinda who hooked the budding cabaret star up with all the Jovanni dresses she wore on stage.

While Luann refutes she did so, “You said, ‘Buy a ticket. Have him buy a ticket,'” Medley recalls. “And I have the text.” Digging through her tumultuous past with Luann then causes the 54-year-old housewife to break down in tears. “You decided at some point that I can never do right by you. After I stood by you like a soldier through these reunions…. You treated me like an animal and you broke my heart. You broke my heart!”

Luann responds, “No, that’s not true. You stood by me like a soldier and then you let me down. You treated me like an animal and you broke my heart.” As other cast members chime in on the situation, Luann is prepared for the verbal beat down. “Give me a break,” she said. “You’ll all attack me later. Get on your boxing gloves, it’s fine.”

READ NEXT: Will Tinsley Mortimer Get Fired From RHONY?