Ronald and Tiffany Baby News & Pregnancy Update on 90 Day Fiancé

Ronald Smith and Tiffany Franco, stars of the hit TLC series 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, are still together and stronger than ever, and are actually expecting their first child together, according to In Touch Weekly.

“Tiffany is definitely pregnant. I saw her and she was showing off her [baby] bump,” an inside source told In Touch. “She seemed really happy and obviously didn’t touch any alcohol.” The source also revealed that the couple were still living happily in South Africa with Tiffany’s 8-year-old son Daniel.

According to Starcasm.net, Franco is pregnant with a baby girl who they plan to name Carly Rose. Starcasm reports that Tiffany and Ronald shared the news of her pregnancy with their families in January, and shortly after, the couple shared a baby bump picture in April, revealing that Tiffany was seven month along at the time. The publication obtained the pictures of Tiffany’s baby bump, which you can view here.

Although the couple has been keeping the news of their pregnancy a secret, Starcasm reports that there is a video floating around social media that shows Tiffany and Ronald telling Daniel that he was going to be a big brother, and Daniel was so excited that he started to cry. Heavy was not able to locate the video at this time, but will update this post once it becomes public.

It’s not uncommon for reality stars to keep news of pregnancies, new babies, divorces, or other big events to themselves until after the season concludes; it could just be in their contracts with TLC that they can’t share photos of the baby until the season is done. Fans of the reality couple will just have to wait until 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way wraps up for the season to see pictures of the baby, which should be due any day, if she hasn’t already given birth.

While she hasn’t been commenting publicly on news of her pregnancy, Tiffany did recently post a shoutout to her first-born son on Instagram. In the caption, she wrote “The love of my whole life. You’re becoming a little man in front of my eyes and it freaks me out cause I am holding on so tightly to my baby!!! But every single day I learn more and more that it is possible to love you more than I did yesterday… love you my honey bunny thank you for giving me purpose.”

Tiffany and Ronald quickly became a fan-favorite couple on The Other Way when the season first aired last month. For those who need a recap, Tiffany, 27, met Ronald, 29, while on a trip to South Africa with a friend. The two quickly fell in love and started making plans for Tiffany and Daniel to move to South Africa until Ronald could get his American visa sorted out (although that may not happen due to his criminal record).

“I went back to South Africa six months later and on that trip, he actually proposed to me on that same cliff that he took me [the first night],” she said of their love story. “I was so happy. I never felt like this in my entire life.”

The couple is reportedly planning their wedding as well as readying their lives for a new baby. Tune in Mondays at 9/8c to catch 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way on TLC.

READ NEXT: Ronald’s Gambling Addiction & Criminal Record on 90 Day Fiancé

