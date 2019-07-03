Stranger Things Season 3 Cast Spoilers

Stranger Things season 3 airs bright and early Thursday morning on Netflix, and fans of the long-awaited third season can look forward to seeing all of their cast favorites return, minus Sean Astin’s ill-fated character Bob, who fans are still mourning to this day.

Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Winona Ryder, Noah Schnapp, Caleb Mclaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery and David Harbour are all set to return this season, alongside a few other familiar faces. Check out the returning main cast members below:

Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven

Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler

Noah Schnapp as Will Byers

Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson

Caleb Mclaughlin as Lucas Sinclair

Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers

David Harbour as Jim Hopper

Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler

Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers

Joe Keery as Steve Harrington

Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield

Dacre Montgomery as Billy Hargrove

There will also be a couple of newcomers this season, including Little Women’s Maya Thurman-Hawke (daughter of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke), who will join the main cast as Robin, a new character who uncovers a “dark secret” in Hawkins. Other newcomers include actors Cary Elwes, Jake Busey, and Francesca Reale.

The plot for season 3 will see a short time lapse since Eleven closed the portal against the Mind Flayer. According to The Duffer Brothers, ”they’ve shut the door on the Mind Flayer, but not only is it still there in the Upside Down, it’s very much aware of the kids, and particularly Eleven. It had not encountered her and her powers until that final episode. Now, it knows that she’s out there. We wanted to end on a little bit of an ominous note.”

The third season will apparently be a bit bloodier than the last two according to Matarazzo, who said “It’s definitely gorier, which is pretty cool. If you don’t like gore stuff, I mean, watch it anyway. It’s not for the faint of heart, as some would say.”

The promo above also hints that the Mind Flayer may have taken over a new host, and while Will is talking about the possibility that the shadow monster never left, and that they just “locked him out here with us,” he worries that the Mind Flayer might have “attached himself to someone again.” The camera cuts to an ominous shot of Billy, season 2’s annoying and seemingly pointless villain, so it looks like Billy’s role in the show might finally have a bigger purpose than just being an abusive bully.

The episode names have been released, and are listed below. The season will consist of eight new episodes, and all will be released at the same time tomorrow, which is usual for Netflix Original shows (unlike Hulu, which usually releases them weekly).

Suzie, Do You Copy?

The Mall Rats

The Case of the Missing Lifeguard

The Sauna Test

The Source

The Birthday

The Bite

The Battle of Starcourt

The premise for this season is described this way by Netflix: “It’s 1985 in Hawkins, Indiana, and summer’s heating up. School’s out, there’s a brand new mall in town, and the Hawkins crew are on the cusp of adulthood. Romance blossoms and complicates the group’s dynamic, and they’ll have to figure out how to grow up without growing apart. Meanwhile, danger looms. When the town’s threatened by enemies old and new, Eleven and her friends are reminded that evil never ends; it evolves. Now they’ll have to band together to survive, and remember that friendship is always stronger than fear.”

Be sure to tune in bright and early tomorrow morning to catch the season 3 premiere of Stranger Things on Netflix.

READ NEXT: The Handmaid’s Tale Season 3 Episode 6 Spoilers and Recap [LIVE UPDATES]

