What Time & Date Is ‘Stranger Things’ Season 3 on Netflix?

It’s almost time for Stranger Things Season 3 to release on Netflix. But what time and date can you start watching? This dark and highly engaging Netflix series is releasing sooner than you might think.

Stranger Things Season 3 releases at 3:01 a.m. Eastern on Thursday, July 4, 2019. This is the time that most Netflix series premiere nowadays. So that means any time you visit Netflix on Thursday, July 4 after 3:01 a.m. Eastern, the series will be available to you.

Release Times in the U.S. (July 4)

12:01 a.m. Pacific

1:01 a.m. Mountain

2:01 a.m. Central

3:01 a.m. Eastern

10:01 p.m. Honolulu (July 3)

11:01 p.m. Alaska (July 3)

Release Times Outside of the U.S.

5:01 p.m. Queensland

6:01 p.m. Eastern Daylight AU

5:31 p.m. South Australia

4:31 p.m. Northern Territory

3:01 p.m. Western Australia

8:01 p.m. New Zealand

7:01 a.m. GMT

9:01 a.m. Central European Time

4:01 p.m. Japan/South Korea

2:01 p.m. Indochina Time

11:01 a.m. Gulf Standard Time

3:01 p.m. China/Philippines/Malaysia

10:01 a.m. Eastern Europe Summer Time

It’s important to note that these times aren’t officially confirmed, but are based on the times that Netflix has previously released its movies and TV series. Any time is subject to change without warning.

But Netflix hasn’t released series earlier than the 3:01 a.m. time slot in recent years, so it’s more than likely that this will be the time the show will be available. What a great way to spend July 4!

One description for the season reads: “One summer can change everything.”

There will be eight episodes this season.

The episode titles are (according to IMDB):

1.) Suzie, Do You Copy?

2.) The Mall Rats

3.) The Case of the Missing Lifeguard

4.) The Sauna Test

5.) The Source

6.) The Birthday

7.) The Bite

8.) The Battle of Starcourt

The premise for this season is described this way by Netflix: “It’s 1985 in Hawkins, Indiana, and summer’s heating up. School’s out, there’s a brand new mall in town, and the Hawkins crew are on the cusp of adulthood. Romance blossoms and complicates the group’s dynamic, and they’ll have to figure out how to grow up without growing apart. Meanwhile, danger looms. When the town’s threatened by enemies old and new, Eleven and her friends are reminded that evil never ends; it evolves. Now they’ll have to band together to survive, and remember that friendship is always stronger than fear.”

A new member of the cast is Maya Hawke who is playing Robin. She’s described as an “alternative girl” who is Steve’s co-worker at Scoops Ahoy at Starcourt Mall.

Filming for the third season began on May 24, 2018.

The third season already has an approval rating of 92 percent on Rotten Tomatoes and a 7.82 out of 10 average review. Most reviews for this season are very complimentary, with reviewers loving the new season and being excited to see more.