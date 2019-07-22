‘The Bachelorette’ Men Tell All Spoilers 2019: What Happens Tonight on MTA?

The season 15 Men Tell All episode of The Bachelorette airs on July 22, 2019, at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT, on the ABC network. In addition to Hannah Brown coming face to face with the contestants, her final 3 rose ceremony is shown, along with an elimination. Read on for the rundown on what to expect, but BEWARE OF MAJOR SPOILERS.

Luke Parker’s Return on “The Bachelorette” Is Shown

Tonight isn’t just about the Men Tell All special. Previously on The Bachelorette, Luke Parker blew it with Hannah Brown on their overnight date, before even getting to the fantasy suite. Brown was offended when Parker said he would remove himself from the show if she had sex with any other contestants. In turn, Brown sent Parker packing. But, in a promo clip of tonight’s episode, during the MTA special, Parker is shown returning to the show to prove that he would still be with Brown and not judge her for sleeping with another man.

Who Gets Eliminated Tonight on “The Bachelorette”

When Parker shows up at a rose ceremony in Greece, on tonight’s episode, the final three men get in his face, upset with his arrival. Brown also gets upset and tells him to leave. But, Parker’s comeback was fueled by the show’s production crew and he shows up with an engagement ring, according to Reality Steve, who said, “Yes, he was clearly brought back by production with a ring in tow given to him by production.”

But, just because Parker, from the final 4, returns, it doesn’t mean that someone from the final 3 isn’t eliminated. Reality Steve has reported that Peter Weber is sent home and his elimination is shown tonight.

“The Bachelorette” MTA Hot Seat Includes Luke Parker

In addition to his return on the show being shown to viewers, Parker also appears in the hot seat during the Men Tell-All episode. While in the hot seat, Reality Steve has reported that Parker says he regretted holding Hannah Brown to such a high standard and lying to the other men on the show. At one point, Parker leaves the show, but Reality Steve reported he was instructed to by production, though the show makes it look like he stormed off stage during a break.

Additional guys in the hot seat on the episode include Cam, Mike, and John Paul Jones. The other contestants on the MTA tonight include Connor S, Luke S, Luke P, Dustin, Matteo, Grant, Dylan, Brian, Daron, Garrett, Devin, Jonathan, Old Matt Donald, and Ryan, according to Reality Steve.

According to The Inquistr, Parker’s brother, Mike, called the Todd Starnes Show on Fox News and said that his brother was in tears after the MTA episode taping. Mike said that he felt production had an agenda when it came to his brother and that, “The way that they treated him, the way that they ambushed him. That was tough for him. He’s bouncing back, but that was a tough moment to see my brother in.”

“Bachelor Stage” Is Introduced

Hannah Brown gets to sit down and face questions from each of her ex-contestants on tonight’s show. ABC’s episode description states, “Hannah finally joins the men she sent home and offers her perspective on her relationship with Luke P. How will she justify all the chances she gave the most disliked man in the mansion? Hannah also shares her heartfelt feelings about her breakup with Mike.”

But, in addition to all the questioning that goes on during tonight’s show, a new Bachelor concept is revealed, called Bachelor Stage.

“Bachelor In Paradise” 2019 Cast Members Are Revealed

Season 6 of Bachelor In Paradise‘s premiere date is August 5, 2019, on Monday night, at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT, on the ABC network. Demi and Kristina from BIP appear on the live MTA in order to promote the new season and fans are given a sneak peek at what to expect on the show, as reported by Reality Steve. When it comes to some spoilers on what to expect on BIP this season, Reality Steve has reported there are multiple engagements and that Blake Horstmann is a major part of the show.

The full list of contestants this season on BIP include:

Annaliese Puccini

Bibiana Julian

Blake Horstmann

Caelynn Miller-Keyes

Cameron “Cam” Ayala

Chris Bukowski

Christian Estrada

Clay Harbor

Connor Saeli

Dean Unglert

Demi Burnett

Derek Peth

Dylan Barbour

Hannah Godwin

Adrianne “Jane” Averbukh

John Paul Jones

Jordan Kimball

Katie Morton

Kevin Fortenberry

Kristina Schulman

Nicole Lopez-Alvar

Onyeka Ehie

Sydney Lotuaco

Tayshia Adams

Whitney Fransway

Wills Reid