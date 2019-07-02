‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 3 Episode 7: When Will It Become Available?

The Handmaid’s Tale, season 3 episode 7, titled “Under His Eye,” will premiere early Wednesday morning, July 3, at 12 a.m. Eastern/Pacific on Hulu. The show will be available at 9 p.m. on Tuesday night (July 2) on the West Coast, as well as 11 p.m. Tuesday night Central Standard time.

The official Hulu description for tonight’s episode reads: “June escalates her risky efforts to find Hannah; Emily must face her past crimes as the ongoing international diplomatic crisis becomes more complicated; Serena and Fred contemplate their future in Washington.”

This week’s episode will pick up where last week’s left off, after Serena revealed her true colors to June, who found out that Serena was supportive of bringing Nicole back to Gilead. June tried desperately to convince the Canadian government to keep her daughter in Canada, while also unearthing some disturbing details about Nick’s past. The Waterfords continued to make plea videos and Fred was offered a position in D.C., and despite seeing how completely and absolutely unsettling Gilead’s version of Washington D.C. is (like all the handmaid’s with their mouths sewn shut), he accepted.

Tonight’s episode will explore June’s continued efforts to get her daughter Hannah out of the clutches of Gilead, and the promo above sees her planning to visit Hannah at school, which will likely have serious consequences in the long run. She also appears to befriend Commander Lawrence’s wife Eleanor.

We can also expect to see some more of the disturbing punishments Gilead doles out to both traitors and handmaids alike on tonight’s episode. As seen in the video below, a group of handmaids is forced to line up in front of the gallows and help execute a handful of traitors, so they can be used as God’s “holy instrument” of justice.

With many unanswered questions still burning from the first six episodes of the show, fans are hopeful that some will be answered throughout the second half of the season as well, such as: Is Serena really supportive of bringing Nicole back or is she just trying to survive? Is she going to throw June under the bus if June tries to rescue Hannah from the Brooklyn school that Serena told her about? What did Nick really have to do with Gilead’s rise to power when we all just thought he was a simple driver? And also, why was he just a driver for the Waterfords if he was so instrumental to Gilead overthrowing U.S. government?

If you’re not caught up to episode 7 just yet, you still have plenty of time to binge the first six episodes of the season. You can also read a recap of episode 6, titled “Household,” below, if you need a refresher. Tune in Wednesday at 12 a.m. ET (Tuesday at 11 p.m. CT, 9 p.m. PT) to catch the newest episode of The Handmaid’s Tale on Hulu.

READ NEXT: The Handmaid’s Tale Season 3 Episode 6 Spoilers and Recap [LIVE UPDATES]

