Abella Danger Is the Female Star of Bella Thorne’s Porno

Abella Danger and Small Hands are the two stars of Bella Thorne’s directorial debut movie, “Her & Him.” The film is produced by PornHub as part of the website’s Pornhub’s Visionaries Director’s Series. Thorne, 21, is perhaps best known for her role in the Disney Channel series, “Shake It Up.”

According to PornHub, the series “features debut films by unexpected guest directors to diversify porn production and help create more varied content with multiple types of viewers in mind.” The plot of the porn movie is described as an “edgy twenty-something guy who stumbles upon a surprise text in his girlfriend’s phone, interrupting their morning routine and spinning everything into an out-of-control sexually charged encounter.” The film will feature the music of rapper Mod Sun.

Thorne said in the above video that her plan had been to make a Christmas-themed porn film but wound up with a “beautiful, ethereal film.” Thorne went on, “I’m really lucky that Pornhub wanted to come on and produce this with me because originally I was shopping it around a very long time ago and things were very different. People are kind of scared to make a movie like this one when it comes to dominance and submissive(ness) between a male and a female and how this relationship can turn quite sour.” The film will debut on September 11 at the Oldenburg International Film Festival.

Danger, 23, is a native of Miami, Florida, who began in the adult industry in 2014. According to her Internet Adult Film Database page, Danger has appeared in over 800 scenes.

In previous interviews, Danger has said that she was a raised Jewish in a Jewish-Ukrainian household. As a child, Danger aspired to be a ballet dancer. Danger said in a 2016 interview that “dancing makes [her] express my emotions without words.” During that same interview, Danger identified “Jersey Shore” star Vinny Guadagnino as her dream man. Then Danger was asked if she could have sex with any of the 2016 presidential nominees, who would she pick. Danger replied, “Donald Trump.”

READ NEXT: Teenage Porn Star Controversy Rocks California High School