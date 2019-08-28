Tonight was the third live results show for the America’s Got Talent 2019 quarterfinals and only 7 acts move on in the competition and into the semi-finals. Last night, 12 acts performed part 3 of the quarterfinals for season 14 and fans were waiting to see who would move on in the competition. The acts who performed last night were Singer Benicio Bryant, Beatboxing group Berywam, Detroit Youth Choir, Magician Dom Chambers, Opera Singer Emanne Beasha, Magician Eric Chien, Tambourinist Gonzo, Comedienne Jackie Fabulous, Dog Act Lukas & Falco, Singer MacKenzie, Guitarist Marcin Patrzalek, and Aerialist Matthew Richardson.

During tonight’s results show, fates are revealed and performers hoped to keep their spot on the show.

Read on below for a rundown on tonight’s results in our live recap. See who made it through, who was eliminated, and who competed for tonight’s live Dunkin Save vote. We will continue to update you with the results as they air live.

AGT 2019 Results Live Recap – Quarterfinals Part 3

At the start of the live episode, a video package was shown, revealing some of the preparation the acts have gone through for last night’s show. A brief highlights video of last night’s performances was also shown.