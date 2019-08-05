‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Cast 2019 Spoilers: Meet the BIP Season 6 Couples

The singles have arrived on Bachelor in Paradise 2019, but, not all of them will find love on the beach. For those who cannot wait until the end of the season to find out which couples stay together and to hear about the biggest spoilers of BIP season 6, read on below for your spoilers on the cast. If you do NOT want to know any information or spoilers on the premiere or any other episodes this season, STOP READING NOW.

“Bachelor in Paradise” Cast 2019

Chris Harrison is back again as the longtime host and Wells Adams is back again as the bartender, according to The cast members who are the core group out the gate are:

Annaliese Puccini

Bibiana Julian

Blake Horstmann

Caelynn Miller-Keyes

Cameron “Cam” Ayala

Chris Bukowski

Clay Harbor

Demi Burnett

Derek Peth

Dylan Barbour

Hannah Godwin

Adrianne “Jane” Averbukh

John Paul Jones

Katie Morton

Kevin Fortenberry

Kristina Schulman

Nicole Lopez-Alvar

Onyeka Ehie

Sydney Lotuaco

Tayshia Adams

Wills Reid

The additional cast members, according to Reality Steve, are:

Angela Amezuca

Bri Barnes

Caitlin Clemens

Chase McNary

Christian Estrada

Connor Saeli

Dean Unglert

Haley Ferguson

Jennifer Saviano

Jordan Kimball

Kristian Haggerty

Luke Stone

Matt Donald

Mike Johnson

Revian Chang

Tahzjuan Hawkins

Whitney Fransway

There were also a few people who Reality Steve reported were cast on the show but weren’t brought out to film. They include Brooks Forester, Nina Bartula, and Danielle Lombard.

Men’s Health reported that some Bachelorette fans on social media were hoping Luke Parker would show up in Paradise, but it’s unlikely … at least for this season.

“Bachelor in Paradise” Couples 2019

Now that you know who all of the cast members are for season 6, let’s get into the couples and who is still together, along with who gets engaged. The couples are:

Katie Morton and Chris Bukowski (engaged)

Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour (engaged)

Demi Burnett and Kristian Haggerty (engaged)

Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert (still together but not engaged)

Clay Harbor and Nicole Lopez-Alvar (break up)

Blake Horstmann and Kristina Schulman (break up)

Tayshia Adams and John Paul Jones (break up)

Blake Horstmann’s “Bachelor in Paradise” Dating Drama

According to Reality Steve, week 1 of Bachelor in Paradise primarily focuses on Blake Horstmann, who has been making the dating rounds with the other cast members, prior to filming. Reality Steve reported, “The first two episodes on Aug. 5th and 6th will be about Blake. That’s where all the shit hits the fan with him. After that, there really isn’t much drama surrounding him.”

So, why is the focus on Horstmann? What did he do? Reality Steve claimed that Horstmann had sex with multiple women from the show, within a short amount of time, and he has to suffer the consequences. Reality Steve wrote in his blog, “Either when Blake is on his date with Kristina or when he returns, that’s when the shit hits the fan. It is revealed that at Stagecoach back in late April, Blake and Tayshia had hung out there. Blake had contacted her and made sure they saw each other … Wasn’t a date, but definitely showed interest in each other and hung out that first night of Stagecoach … The next night at Stagecoach, Blake had sex with Caelynn. The night after having sex with Caelynn at Stagecoach, he had sex with Kristina.” Reality Steve continued, “It’s also revealed that 2 weeks before leaving for Bachelor in Paradise, Blake flew to Birmingham, AL to spend the weekend with Hannah G. This wasn’t a ‘Hey I’m in town’ and asked her to meet up thing. This was a planned trip by both of them because they were interested in each other. All of this gets out within the first few days of Paradise filming.”

ABC has backed up the reports that Horstmann is at the center of drama week 1. The ABC plot description of episode 1 states, “It doesn’t take long for sparks to fly when Blake, who has already gotten to know a few of the women before arriving in Paradise, gets the first date card. Both Hannah G. and Caelynn have high hopes of receiving that invitation but are extremely disappointed when he chooses another striking woman … Blake finds he has a lot to answer for and multiple women from his past to juggle. Blake’s former girlfriend Kristina arrives in Paradise with her own agenda.”

Who Gets Married on “Bachelor in Paradise” This Season

Marie Claire has reported that Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson, who got together last season on Bachelor in Paradise, are back to film their wedding on the show this season. Reality Steve has reported that the wedding happens after the third rose ceremony and cast member Angela Amezcua is a part of the wedding.