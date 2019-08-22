How Long Is ‘Yellowstone’ Season 2 Episode 9 Tonight?

If you’re watching Yellowstone on the Paramount Network tonight and feel like the episode might have ended a little too early, you’re not alone. The penultimate episode of Yellowstone, Season 2 Episode 9, really is a little shorter than normal, much to some fans’ disappointment.

Tonight’s Episode Is Two Minutes Shorter than Normal

The Beck Brothers messed with the wrong family. #YellowstoneTV pic.twitter.com/8jTgaC8Ltc — Yellowstone (@Yellowstone) August 12, 2019

Tonight’s episode of Yellowstone ends at 10:58 p.m. Eastern. So no, you’re not imagining things. The episode ended two minutes earlier than it normally ends, according to its TV Guide listing. This allowed the next show, The Last Cowboy, to start earlier at 10:58 p.m. Eastern. So if you’re watching The Last Cowboy also, then you should know that it’s going to start a couple minutes earlier than normal tonight.

Sometimes episodes of Yellowstone last a little longer than an hour. This has been true both seasons. The premiere for Season 2, for example, was four minutes longer than an hour. But tonight’s episode is the rare episode that is actually a little shorter than normal.

Tonight’s episode is called “Enemies by Monday.” The synopsis reads: “The Duttons find out that their squabble against the Becks have serious consequences; Beth rescues Monica from an uncomfortable situation.”

Taylor Sheridan Isn’t Directing Every Episode Like Last Season

Let’s take a look back at the episodes we’ve seen so far. Episode 1, “A Thundering,” was directed by Ed Bianchi and written by Taylor Sheridan and John Coveny.

Episode 2, “New Beginnings,” was directed by Ed Bianchi and written by Taylor Sheridan.

Episode 3, “The Reek of Desperation,” was directed by Stephen Kay and written by Taylor Sheridan.

Episode 4, “Only Devils Left,” was directed by Stephen Kay and written by Brett Conrad and Taylor Sheridan.

Episode 5, “Touching Your Enemy,” was written by John Coveny and Ian McCulloch and Taylor Sheridan. It was directed by John Dahl.

Episode 6, “Blood the Boy,” was written by Brett Conrad and Taylor Sheridan. It was directed by John Dahl.

Episode 7, “Resurrection Day,” was written by John Coveny and Ian McCulloch and Taylor Sheridan. It was directed by Ben Richardson.

Episode 8, “Behind Us Only Grey, ” was written by Brett Conrad and Taylor Sheridan. It was directed by Ben Richardson.

The lineup this season is a little different from Season 1, where Taylor Sheridan directed all the episodes. He hasn’t directed any so far this season. But he’s still involved in writing every episode, even if he’s not directing them all. If you’re noticing a slight change in the show’s feel this season, it might be due to the difference in directors.

More than 20 locations in Utah and Montana are used during filming this season. These include locations in Summit, Salt Lake City, Weber, Wasatch, and more. John Dutton’s beautiful ranch home is filmed at the Chief Joseph Ranch in Darby, Montana, located at 125 Appaloosa Trail. You can sometimes book visits at Chief Joseph Ranch, according to Trip Advisor.

Yellowstone airs Wednesday nights at 10 p.m. Eastern (10 p.m. Pacific/9 p.m. Central) on the Paramount Network.

