I Think He Knows by Taylor Swift: Song Meaning, Lyrics, & Easter Eggs

Taylor Swift’s I Think He Knows is the sixth track on her latest studio album, titled Lover. The song begins more stripped down than the other tracks on the album, with just the snapping of fingers to guide the beat. Slowly, the momentum builds.

I Think He Knows is equal parts confidence and excitement for Swift, as she speculates just how much her lover can surmise about her feelings for him. She also describes boyfriend Joe Alwyn pretty explicitly in this song, referencing his “indigo eyes” and “boyish look.”

Here’s what you need to know:

I Think He Knows Full Lyrics: ‘I’m an Architect, I’m Drawing up the Plans’

‘I Think He Knows’ is so perfectly sexy and confident. I think we ALL know, @taylorswift13.

He AND we been knew. — Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) August 23, 2019

Here are the full lyrics to I Think He Knows, per Genius:

[Verse 1]

I think he knows

His footprints on the sidewalk

Lead to where I can’t stop

Go there every night

I think he knows

His hands around a cold glass

Make me wanna know that

Body like it’s mine

[Pre-Chorus]

He got that boyish look that I like in a man

I am an architect, I’m drawing up the plans

It’s like I’m 17, nobody understands

No one understands

[Chorus]

He got my heartbeat

Skipping down 16th Avenue

Got that, oh, I mean

Wanna see what’s under that attitude like

I want you, bless my soul

And I ain’t gotta tell him, I think he knows

I think he knows

[Verse 2]

I think he knows

When we get all alone

I’ll make myself at home

And he’ll want me to stay

I think he knows

He better lock it down

Or I won’t stick around

‘Cause good ones never wait (Ha)

[Pre-Chorus]

He got that boyish look that I like in a man

I am an architect, I’m drawing up the plans

He’s so obsessed with me and, boy, I understand

Boy, I understand

[Chorus]

He got my heartbeat (Heartbeat)

Skipping down 16th Avenue

Got that, oh, I mean (I mean)

Wanna see what’s under that attitude like

I want you, bless my soul

And I ain’t gotta tell him, I think he knows

I think he knows

[Post-Chorus]

I want you, bless my

I want you, bless my soul

I want you, bless my

I want you, bless my soul

[Bridge]

Lyrical smile, indigo eyes, hand on my thigh

We can follow the sparks, I’ll drive

Lyrical smile, indigo eyes, hand on my thigh

We can follow the sparks, I’ll drive

“So where we gonna go?”

I whisper in the dark

“Where we gonna go?”

I think he knows

[Chorus]

He got my heartbeat (Heartbeat)

Skipping down 16th Avenue (Baby)

Got that, oh, I mean (I mean)

Wanna see what’s under that attitude like (Yeah)

I want you, bless my soul

And I ain’t gotta tell him, I think he knows

I think he knows

[Post-Chorus]

I want you, bless my

I want you, bless my soul

I want you, bless my (Oh, baby)

I want you, bless my soul (He got my heartbeat)

I want you, bless my (Skipping down 16th Avenue, baby)

I want you, bless my soul

I want you, bless my soul

And I ain’t gotta tell him, I think he knows

I Think He Knows: Song Meaning & Easter Eggs

I THINK HE KNOWS SUPPORT GROUP WHERE IS EVERYONE LET’S SEE THOSE HANDS — ℮ﭐՀՀﭐᎠ (@danababy97) August 23, 2019

I Think He Knows is reminiscent of Dress, from Reputation. It’s breathy and sexy and slowly builds to a falsetto chorus. The meaning of I Think He Knows seems to reflect Swift growing confidence in herself as well as in her relationship, all the while wondering just how much her lover knows.

Hardcore fans of Swift have selected I Think He Knows to be one of the dark horse sleeper hits of the album. One fan wrote, “ALL THE SESSIONERS SAID I THINK HE KNOWS WAS ONE OF THE WORST SONGS ON THE ALBUM BUT I STOOD BY MY MORALS AND SAID IT WAS GOOD…MAYBE U ALL JUST HATE HAVING FUN”

Another wrote, “I Think He Knows is my fave song out of #Lover so far THIS IS WHAT POP SHOULD HAVE EVOLVED INTO”

The song is certainly likely to divide fans, since it’s a different musical texture than most of Swift’s other pop songs. With that said, it’s likely that Swifties across the world will have fun speculating upon the following lyrics: “He better lock it down/ Or I won’t stick around.”

