WATCH: Kodi Lee’s AGT Performance on Tonight’s Quarterfinals

On the season 14 premiere of America’s Got Talent, Kodi Lee wowed viewers, the audience and the judges with his mind-blowing performance. He is a singer and a pianist who is a blind and autistic musical prodigious savant, according to his website. Lee was born with optic nerve hypoplasia, which is a visual disorder, and he had to undergo a life-saving surgery at just 5 days old. He was later diagnosed with autism, but none of this has stopped him from going after his rockstar dreams.

During part 1 of the quarterfinals for AGT 2019, Lee takes the stage once again and we will update this post with his quarterfinals performance, as well as a rundown on the judges’ comments from his set.

Ahead of Lee’s quarterfinals, a video package showed his mother talking about how she’s been able to help him through his passion, which is music. So at the end of his performance, his mother joined him on stage.

Judge Gabrielle Union gushed over the performance and thanked him for making her a part of his journey. Simon Cowell said that the world is nothing without people like him.

Through his performances, Lee hopes to raise awareness about autism, in addition to other causes. He also wants to show that people can live their dreams no matter what. His professional bio states, “He is one of only approximately 25 in the world today who possess his extraordinary abilities. Kodi’s amazing gift lies within his musical expression, perfect pitch, and passion for all forms of music. Kodi has an audio photographic memory, in which he can recall music he hears after just one listen. An unbelievable gift in itself, but his musical expression and prowess top even that. He has been performing his singing and piano expertise all across the globe for many years.”

Have a look at Lee’s first performance on America’s Got Talent in the below video. It’s no wonder he took home the golden buzzer with his performance.