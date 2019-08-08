‘Lover’: Easter Eggs, Fan Theories, & Meaning of the Track

Taylor Swift has announced the names of two more tracks in her upcoming seventh album, Lover, out August 23. Those tracks are “Lover” and “The Man.”

Swift revealed both of those titles in the September issue of Vogue, of which she graces the cover. She even gives a few lyrics for the song:

My heart’s been borrowed and yours has been blue/

All’s well that ends well, to end up with you

Here’s what you need to know:

Easter Eggs for ‘Lover’ Offered Up in Vogue

My heart’s been borrowed and yours has been blue. All’s well that ends well, to end up with you. 💙 pic.twitter.com/CECesxb8do — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 8, 2019

Within her Vogue interview, Swift said of the track “Lover”: “This has one of my favorite bridges. I love a bridge, and I was really able to go to Bridge City.”

Abby Aguirre, who interviewed Swift for Vogue, was able to listen to the song herself. She wrote, “It’s a romantic, haunting, waltzy, singer-songwritery nugget: classic Swift.”

Swift also shared information about the album itself, which is also titled Lover. She said, “There are so many ways in which this album feels like a new beginning. This album is really a love letter to love, in all of its maddening, passionate, exciting, enchanting, horrific, tragic, wonderful glory.”

Fan Theories For ‘Lover’

I want ya to show Taylor’s LOVER real track list. So I decided to create a new twitter account to upload the real track list. If you wanna report this account you’re allowed…

PS-No collab with Katy or Selena#LoverSecretSession #KatyPerryIsComing #SmallTalk #TaylorSwift pic.twitter.com/FZI89j9SMG — Tom Latham (@TomLath04057182) August 8, 2019

Since “Lover” is named after the album (or vice versa), it’s safe to say Swifties across the world have been speculating about what the song means and how it will play into the greater meaning of the album.

Fans have speculated that the track is either the third or the tenth on the album.

One user tweeted, “Two new track titles AND some lyrics that could cut glass? Yeah I love this. Good morning to @taylorswift13 only!!!!! #lover”

Some fans have even offered up a full track list, which many believed to have been leaked from Swift’s Secret Sessions. However, Swift has not confirmed the veracity of this list. It’s worth noting that “Lover” is number three on the leaked list, though that’s not its confirmed place.

Meaning of the Track “Lover”

Based off of the lyrics that have been given so far, “Lover” appears to be about two people falling in love, one who is “blue” and whose heart has been “borrowed” in the past.

Fans have also said that “Lover” will make listeners cry, according to Virgin Radio. Again, it’s fully possible this is coming from fans who have been to Swift’s Secret Sessions, which always take place in the months leading up to an album release.