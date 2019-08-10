Michael Holston Arrested: ‘Real Tarzann’ Accused of Assault & Burglary

Michael Holston aka The Real Tarzann has been arrested in Miami and accused of burglary and assault. The exact charges facing Holston, 26, have not been made public.

TMZ was the first to report on Holston’s arrest on the morning of August 10. Online records show that Holston was taken into custody on August 9. At the time of writing, his bail has been set at $6,500. Holston is being held at Turner Guildford Knight Correctional Center.

WPLG reports that Holston has been ordered to stay away from two men, named as Hector Zelaya and Jason Leon.

According to Hollywood Unlocked, Holston is being held in relation to three counts of burglary and battery, one of which is a felony charge.

Holston is a YouTube and social media influencer who posts videos of him with various exotic animals including giraffes, lions and sharks. On his YouTube channel, Holston has more than 500,000 subscribers. Holston’s video was uploaded on August 3, a week before his arrest. That video was titled, “GETTING MY AFRICAN WARRIOR BATTLE STRIPES.”

Three days before his arrest, Holston posted a photo to Instagram with the caption, “Random clips 😎🔥

About to hit 6million followers soon 🤪! Got some big surprises for you guys and tons of updates ! 😎 Don’t blink ! 😉.” Holston has 5.8 million followers at the time of writing.

In April 2019, a viral video helped to make Holston something of a household name. A controversial clip showed a chimpanzee scrolling through Holston’s Instagram page. The video was roundly criticized.

In a statement, Jane Goodell, one of the most prominent chimpanzee activists, criticized Holston’s role in the video. Goodell said of Holston, “Mike Holston “@The Real Tarzann,” who promotes mishandling and inappropriate captive care of Limbani and this video across his significant social media platform.” Goodell went on to say that videos such as that promoted the idea that chimps make “cute pets” rather than the “extremely intelligent and have complex emotions like humans.”

More to follow…

