Neal Casal Dead: Circles Around the Sun Guitarist Dies at 50

Neal Casal was the guitarist with Circles Around the Sun and Chris Robinson Brotherhood. Previously, Casal had been in Ryan Adams’ backing band, the Cardinals, from 2005 until 2009. He died tragically on August 26 at the age of 50. No cause of death has been made public at the time of writing.

Casal was a native of Rockaway, New Jersey, where he graduated from Morris Knolls High School. At the time of his death, Casal had been living in Ventura, California.

Casal’s death was confirmed in a tweet from his official account that read, “It’s with great sadness that we tell you Neal Casal has passed. As so many know, Neal was a gentle, soulful human who lived life through artistry & kindness.” The message continued, “His family, friends & fans will always remember the light that he brought to the world. Rest easy Neal, we love you.”

The previous tweet on Casal’s page saw him promote his upcoming album with singer/songwriter Kenny Roby. That message came on August 19. Casal asked fans to help crowdfund the record and posted a link to a fundraising page for the album.

Casal had performed at the LOCKN’ Festival in Arrington, Virginia, on August 24, two days before his death. Casal had been accompanying Oteil Burbridge, who was celebrating his 55th birthday, at the show.

Among those paying tribute to Casal was Ryan Adams who tweeted, “I am so humbled, so grateful, so honored for every moment when I was having ocular migrant seizures onstage, and only Neal saw. He would walk over and give me this look.. “you can do it, Ryan.” The tweet went on, “My fingers looked in a seizure. That kindness & brotherhood is once in a lifetime.” In 2010, Casal released a book of photos he had taken while touring with Adams titled, “Ryan Adams & the Cardinals: A View of Other Windows.”

In a separate statement on Instagram, Adams referred to Casal as a “true believer” and a “lighthouse of kindness.” Adams said that Casal represented a “mirror to a better world” and said that Casal’s “soul bled into every note.” Adams added that he doesn’t know how to feel upon hearing of Casal’s sad passing. The post concludes with a quote from “Blade Runner” reading, “I’ve seen things you people wouldn’t believe. Attack ships on fire off the shoulder of Orion. I watched C-beams glitter in the dark near the Tannhäuser Gate. All those moments will be lost in time, like tears in rain.”

