Reality Steve ‘Loves Being Doubted’ After Breaking Tyler Cameron News

Reality Steve got a major scoop from someone who spotted Bachelorette star Tyler Cameron and model Gigi Hadid out and about together at SoHo House in Brooklyn, New York, over the weekend. The two caused a bit of stir when they started following each other on Instagram last month — and now rumors are really swirling.

Steve posted the information on Twitter, saying he had “no idea” if it was true. From there, several people messaged Steve, doubting his source and questioning the information he had put forth. The television spoiler king doesn’t seem too bothered by the chatter, however. After all, his sources came through for him again.

Here’s what you need to know:

Reality Steve Took to Twitter After Receiving Plenty of Messages Following the Tyler & Gigi Report

Reality Steve has been in the business of reality television spoilers for years, so he’s used to people not believing him. Although he has a great track record, Steve has been wrong a handful of times — and fans don’t let him forget it.

It’s no surprise that Steve took some heat for posting about Tyler and Gigi’s apparent date. He posted about people’s reactions, however, and seems really confident with his sources.

“Love being doubted. Love being told I have no idea what I’m talking about. Love being told someone wasn’t in a place when they were. Just bc you don’t like the news I’m reporting and it doesn’t fit your narrative, doesn’t mean it’s not true,” Reality Steve tweeted.

The tweet has had plenty of interaction, with several fans saying that they doubted him simply because he said he had “no idea” if the Tyler/Gigi thing was true.

You can see a photo of Tyler supposedly with Gigi below.

Speculated photo of Tyler Cameron with Gigi Hadid vs. IG story of Tyler posted by his friend Matt = SAME OUTFIT. 😳#TheBachelorette #TylerC #GigiHadid pic.twitter.com/nj8bJfAt9u — Gillian (@bygillianclaire) August 5, 2019

Tyler & Gigi Were Spotted Together a Week After He Met up With Hannah & Reality Steve Didn’t Think They’d Rekindle Their Romance Following ‘The Bachelorette’

On Monday, several outlets ran the story, reporting that Cameron and Hadid were indeed together, though there weren’t any photos of them together — just photos of them both leaving the same location around the same time.

“The duo, who first connected over Instagram, spent time together at Brooklyn’s Dumbo House on Sunday evening before ending the night back at the model’s apartment,” E! News reports.

Tyler was just out with his ex-girlfriend, Bachelorette Hannah Brown, last week. The two seemed to rekindle their romance after taping the show (and after Hannah broke things off with Jed).

“Tyler got to Hannah’s place around 9 p.m. and they stayed in. He spent the night with her and left this morning after 10 a.m. She walked him out to his car and they hugged and kissed. He had an overnight bag and they looked very happy together,” a source previously told E!

