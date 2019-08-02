Vicky Palacios Dead: Mexican Actress Dies Tragically

Vicky Palacios is a Mexican actress and fitness trainer who died on August 1. Palacios was known for her roles in “Rudo and Cursi” and “Saving Soldier Perez.” Her death was confirmed in a tweet from the Mexican actors’ union.

Palacios was a native of Alvarado, Veracruz. In May 2019, Palacios was admitted to a hospital after suffering from a case of peritonitis, a hole in the intestines. It’s unclear at this point if that condition contributed to her untimely death. Vicky Palacios’ cause of death has not been made public.

Mundo Hispanico reports that Palacios’ son told them that his mother died during a liposuction operation in which her bowels perforated. Her son, Arturo, said, via Google Translate, “She had had a liposuction that had gone wrong and her bowel was perforated, and then went to some medical check-ups and for So Vicky Palacios died.”

According to Palacios’ IMDb page, her acting career began in 1985 in the movie, “The House that Burns at Night.” In that role, Palacios starred alongside Sonia Infante, who also passed away tragically in 2019. Infante died in a Mexico City hospital after suffering from a heart attack while she was being treated for paralysis on July 16.

Most recently, Palacios had appeared in multiple roles in the TV series, “Until the End of Time,” in 2015.

For a time Palacios dated professional wrestler, Konnan. This led to her making numerous appearances at professional wrestling events. Konnan is currently signed to Impact Wrestling and is perhaps best known in the U.S. for his run in WCW in the 1990s and 2000s.

