What Time & Date Is ‘Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance’ on Netflix?

It’s almost time for the new Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance TV series to release on Netflix. But what time and date can you start watching? This new Netflix series is releasing sooner than you might think.

All the Episodes Will Be Released at the Same Time

Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance releases at 3:01 a.m. Eastern on Friday, August 30, 2019. This is the time that most Netflix series premiere. So that means any time you visit Netflix on Friday, August 30 after 3:01 a.m. Eastern, the series will be available to you.

Here’s a look at some of the other release times, depending on where you live:

Release Times in the U.S. (August 30)

12:01 a.m. Pacific

1:01 a.m. Mountain

2:01 a.m. Central

3:01 a.m. Eastern

10:01 p.m. Honolulu (August 29)

11:01 p.m. Alaska (August 29)

Release Times Outside of the U.S.

5:01 p.m. Queensland

6:01 p.m. Eastern Daylight AU

5:31 p.m. South Australia

4:31 p.m. Northern Territory

3:01 p.m. Western Australia

8:01 p.m. New Zealand

7:01 a.m. GMT

9:01 a.m. Central European Time

4:01 p.m. Japan/South Korea

2:01 p.m. Indochina Time

11:01 a.m. Gulf Standard Time

3:01 p.m. China/Philippines/Malaysia

10:01 a.m. Eastern Europe Summer Time

These times aren’t officially confirmed, but are based on the times that Netflix has previously released its movies and TV series. Any time is subject to change without warning. But Netflix hasn’t released series earlier than the 3:01 a.m. time slot in recent years, so it’s more than likely that this will be the time the show will be available. This means that you can pretty much spend your entire weekend binging the first season of Dark Crystal if you want.

Netflix releases its episodes all at once, so all 10 episodes of Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance will be released simultaneously. They’ll also be released at the same time all around the country and the world. So West coast viewers won’t be watching the episodes later than East coast viewers, for example. Everyone gets the entire season at the same time.

Here Are Some Previews for ‘Dark Crystal’

Here are some trailers for the new series.

On Reddit, one viewer wrote about the trailer: “For the longest I was wondering what was taking them so long to put this show out. They had announced they were doing one what seemed like ages ago. Having seen that trailer, I can see why. That looks magnificent. An entire world without a scrap of Humans in it. The amount of time and effort put into it must have been staggering. You can see the passion on the screen. This isn’t some cash grab afterthought. I only wonder what Jim Henson would have thought of it.”

And here’s a teaser.

Here’s another video by Netflix about returning to Thra.

And here’s a sneak peek from Comic-Con 2019.

The synopsis reads: “As power-hungry overlords drain life from the planet Thra, a group of brave Gelfling unite on a quest to save their world and fight off the darkness.”

The series is a prequel to Jim Henson’s 1982 hit film, The Dark Crystal. The series will consist of 10 episodes exploring Thra. It will center around the Gelflings Rian, Brea, and Deet. The main voice cast includes Taron Egerton as Rian, Anya Taylor-Joy as Brea, Nathalie Emmanuel as Deet, and Donna Kimball as Aughra.

The series was initially considered to be a feature-length sequel. Critics are already praising the new series and it has a 92 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a 100 percent audience score so far.

When it releases, you can watch the show on Netflix here.

